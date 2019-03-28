Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Scored Prelims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal had themselves a morning for the ages. They picked up 52 points over their seeds. Texas were pretty good too picking up 30.5. The other big gainer on the morning was Harvard who picked up 48 points over seed.

Adding yesterday’s points to today’s scored prelims and the scored psych sheet for the next two days there is now a projected score of 452 for cal 358.5 for Indiana and 354.5 for Texas. However, diving prelims for today and the diving events from the next two days haven’t been factored into those numbers yet.

Texas return 81 diving points from last year. Cal’s projected swimming point advantage is currently at 97.5, over that 81 point threshold.

If Cal gains 20.5 more points than Texas over their seeds every day at this meet, the swimming point advantage will be unbridgeable by divers; however, their performance this morning was extremely strong and this type of point gain may not be repeatable.

That means that as things stand this meet is a toss up. Good news for swimming fans. Every point counts. Tight finishes can decide everything.

Indiana have strong diving too and can’t be counted out yet, but their gains vs seed lagged far behind Texas and Cal this morning. The Hoosiers project to a gain of only 6.5 points over their seeds tonight.

Scoring Summary

Scored psych sheets and scored prelims both do not include diving points

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Psych Day 2 Scored Prelims Diff Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Actual + Score Prelims+ Remaining Projected
California 32 109 161 52 99 160 452
Indiana 30 105 111.5 6.5 109 108 358.5
Texas 40 93 123.5 30.5 59 132 354.5
NC State 34 104 105 1 82 59 280
Florida 28 54 42 -12 82 69 221
Louisville 26 34 49 15 59 70 204
Alabama 0 84 62 -22 65 43 170
Michigan 6 76 19 -57 95 39 159
Missouri 13 47.5 50 2.5 46 27 136
Harvard 24 1 49 48 16 18 107
Tennessee 0 41 12 -29 50 42 104
Ohio State 13 47 26 -21 23 38 100
Florida St 0 47 31 -16 30 34 95
Virginia 22 21 19 -2 28 21 90
Georgia 0 13 29 16 26 27.5 82.5
Arizona 10 38 33 -5 23 16 82
Southern Cali 0 26 34 8 27 17 78
TA&M 8 30 37 7 14 14 73
Minnesota 0 20 21 1 16 29.5 66.5
Arizona St 18 4 0 -4 32 14.5 64.5
Stanford 4 12 16 4 12 19 51
Georgia Tech 2 16 13 -3 6 18 39
South Carolina 0 15 13 -2 20 4 37
Purdue 0 0 10 10 11 0 21
Notre Dame 0 0 2.5 2.5 6 11 19.5
Penn 0 1 6 5 12 0 18
Grand Canyon 0 2 0 -2 17 0 17
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 16.5 16.5
Virginia Tech 0 6 2.5 -3.5 0 13 15.5
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 14 14
Auburn 0 10 0 -10 13 0 13
Pittsburgh 0 1.5 0 -1.5 1 7 8
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 6 0 6
Denver 0 4 4 0 0 0 4
Brigham Young 0 6 0 -6 0 2 2
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
Utah 0 7 0 -7 0 0 0
Princeton 0 5 0 -5 0 0 0
Penn St 0 5 0 -5 0 0 0
UCSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Big oof Michigan

Swim Fan

Harvard really putting Ivy League swimming on the map with a lights out morning

Wolves Eating Sheep

Pony up boys, things are getting weird in Texas this week! #TEXASTOUGH

