2019 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Scored Prelims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Cal had themselves a morning for the ages. They picked up 52 points over their seeds. Texas were pretty good too picking up 30.5. The other big gainer on the morning was Harvard who picked up 48 points over seed.

Adding yesterday’s points to today’s scored prelims and the scored psych sheet for the next two days there is now a projected score of 452 for cal 358.5 for Indiana and 354.5 for Texas. However, diving prelims for today and the diving events from the next two days haven’t been factored into those numbers yet.

Texas return 81 diving points from last year. Cal’s projected swimming point advantage is currently at 97.5, over that 81 point threshold.

If Cal gains 20.5 more points than Texas over their seeds every day at this meet, the swimming point advantage will be unbridgeable by divers; however, their performance this morning was extremely strong and this type of point gain may not be repeatable.

That means that as things stand this meet is a toss up. Good news for swimming fans. Every point counts. Tight finishes can decide everything.

Indiana have strong diving too and can’t be counted out yet, but their gains vs seed lagged far behind Texas and Cal this morning. The Hoosiers project to a gain of only 6.5 points over their seeds tonight.

Scoring Summary

Scored psych sheets and scored prelims both do not include diving points