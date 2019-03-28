Nine Meet Records Fall on Day One of NCSA Age Group Champs

2019 NCSA Age Group Swimming Championships

Opening day of the 2019 NCSA Age Group Championships featured nine broken meet records, four of them from the 200 medley relays. 14-year-old Erin Gemmell of Nation’s Capital set not one, but two new meet records in her individual races.

Gemmell kicked off her record-breaking day in prelims of the 100 free, becoming the only 13-14 girl under 50 seconds with a 49.54. Her meet record time is now #22 on the all-time age group rankings. In finals, while not dropping, still maintained the top spot with 49.65. NAG holder Tess Howley did not swim the 200 fly at this meet, allowing Gemmell to break her second meet record. In prelims, Gemmell first broke the record with a 2:01.20. In finals, Gemmell re-broke her hours-old record with a 2:00.92.

Also downing a meet record and cracking the all-time top 25 age group times was William Hayon of Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers. Hayon demolished his 2018 meet record in the 100 free of 47.04 with a blistering 45.66, nearly 2 full seconds. His new meet record is now the 14th-fastest time in the 13-14 age group. Hayon also walked away with another individual victory in the 100 back (50.84).

The two youngest record-breakers of the day were 12-year-old Burlingtyn Bokos (Ultimate Swimming) and 10-year-old Luke Vatev (Hornet Age Group). Bokos went and dropped 8 seconds from 400 IM seed of 4:39.97 and scoped down to break the meet record with a 4:31.00. For 10-year-old Vatev, he sprinted his way under the 50 free meet record with a 26.34. Vatev quadrupled the distance later in the meet and took another win in the won 200 IM (2:26.50).

12-year-old Eric Lambert of NOVA of Virginia walked away with 2 individual victories on day one as well, the 100 free (50.64) and 50 back (25.87). His 50 back time cracked the all-time top 50 in his age group, now ranking #41.

Along with the individual records, four 200 medley relay meet records were broken. Among the relay records was the Patriot Aquatic Club girls 10&U 200 medley relay, who destroyed the old record of 2:08.62 by 2 seconds with a 2:06.44. The members of the record-breaking relay were Claire Wang (33.47), Tamara Kret (34.61), Leah Stodola (31.10), Lydia Cobb (27.26). The other three record-breaking relays include:

Girls 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Long Island Aquatic Club- 1:47.37 Hana Shimizu-Bowers (27.31), Bridget Ye (30.70), Cavan Gormsen (25.87), Tess Howley (23.49)



Boys 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Rockville Montgomery Swim Club- 1:39.33 Toby Barnett (25.61), Justin Yi (27.87), Andrew Eliason (23.19), Aidan Dewey (22.66)



Boys 11-12 200 Medley Relay: Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. Meet record 1:48.91 Adriano Arioti (27.60), Tyler Coapstick (30.12), Quinn Marchionini (27.26), Calix McCormick (23.93)



More Day One Winners:

Girls 11-12 100 Free: Ava Wolf (Rockwood Swim Club)- 53.05

Girls 13-14 100 Back: Tess Howley (Long Island)- 55.65

Boys 10&U 100 Breast: Oleksandr Rozdolskyy (Hornet Age Group)- 1:18.65

Boys 11-12 100 Breast: Andrew Josa (Academy Bullets)- 1:05.06

Boys 13-14 200 Breast: Toby Barnett (Rockville Montgomery)- 2:07.80

Girls 10&U 200 IM: Mischa Eng (Grosse Point Gators)- 2:28.84

Boys 11-12 400 IM: Thomas Heilman (Piedmont Family YMCA)- 4:20.91

Girls 11-12 200 Medley Relay: Long Island (Han, Chun, Armstrong, Racanello)- 1:54.31

Team Scores After Day One:

Top 5 Boys

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club- 405 Long Island Aquatic Club- 288.5 Academy Bullets Swim Club- 210 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc- 180 Machine Aquatics- 123

Top 5 Girls

Long Island Aquatic Club- 423 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club- 343 Nation’s Capital Swim Club- 178 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc- 141 Aquajets Swim Team- 128

Top 5 Combined