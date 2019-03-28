2019 M. NCAA Champs: Stewart’s 44.32, Nikolaev’s 44.49 Highlight Morning’s Relay Splits

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

NC State junior Coleman Stewart just keeps getting faster. Last month, he swam three sub-45 100 backs in the same day at the ACC Championships, and this morning, he knocked another 0.04s off his best time, leading off NC State’s 400 medley relay in a 44.32. That swim moves him to #3 all-time, behind only Ryan Murphy and Nick Thoman, and it also ties one of Murphy’s swims as the 7th-fastest performance ever.

Notably, that moves him ahead of John Shebat, whose best time came from his 2nd-place finish at NCAAs in 2017, but whom Stewart beat by 0.01s in last year’s NCAA final. Stewart and Shebat are favorites to square off once again for the 100 back title tomorrow.

But that wasn’t the only top notch performance of the morning. In the very first heat, Grand Canyon’s Mark Nikolaev blasted a 44.49 that ties him with Matt Grevers for #5 in the all-time rankings. That’s a 0.12s improvement for him, whose previous best came from last fall’s Hawkeye Invite. It’s also a promising sign for his chances in the individual event. Last year, he came into NCAAs with a season-best time of 44.71, but couldn’t crack 45 in any of his three swims in March, ending up with 10th-place finish individually.

Top Ten Swimmers All-Time

Place Swimmer Time 1 Ryan Murphy 43.49 2 Nick Thoman 44.07 3 Coleman Stewart 44.32 4 John Shebat 44.35 T-5 Matt Grevers 44.49 T-5 Mark Nikolaev 44.49 7 Connor Oslin 44.56 8 Ryan Lochte 44.60 9 Dean Farris 44.62 10 Taylor Dale 44.64

At ACCs, Stewart said that he was still learning how to swim the event, and we made note of the various way he’d split his 100 back. Today, he took it out faster than ever for him, 21.27, and then he brought it home in 23.05. That’s a strategy similar to the one he employed when he went 44.44 at the 100 back finals at ACCs, whereas he was a bit slower on the front half when he went 44.36 leading off the medley relay last month. Bottom line is, he can swim the 100 back really fast no matter which way he goes.

Comparative Splits:

2018 ACC Finals – 21.60/22.94 = 44.54

2019 ACC Prelims – 21.69/22.75 – 44.44

2019 ACC Finals – 21.31/23.13 = 44.44

2019 ACC 4MR Leadoff – 21.77/22.59 = 44.36

2019 NCAA 4MR Leadoff (P) – 21.27/23.05 = 44.32

