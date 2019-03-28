Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Race Videos

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

If you’re still shaking from last night’s incredible 800 free relay fireworks, you’re not alone.

Luckily, there’s no tremble in our coverage. The meet picks up steam this morning with prelims of two relay and three individual events, followed by 1-meter dive prelims. We’ve got (most) of the circle seeded heats (top 24) from this mornings events for your viewing pleasure below:

200 Free Relay

Heat 1

Heat 2

Heat 3

500 Free

Heat 4

Heat 5

Heat 6

200 IM

Heat 5

Heat 6

50 Free

Heat 5

Heat 6

400 Medley Relay

Heat 2

Heat 3

