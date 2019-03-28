2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Race Videos

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live results
If you’re still shaking from last night’s incredible 800 free relay fireworks, you’re not alone.
Luckily, there’s no tremble in our coverage. The meet picks up steam this morning with prelims of two relay and three individual events, followed by 1-meter dive prelims. We’ve got (most) of the circle seeded heats (top 24) from this mornings events for your viewing pleasure below:
200 Free Relay
Heat 1
Heat 2
Heat 3
500 Free
Heat 4
Heat 5
Heat 6
200 IM
Heat 5
Heat 6
50 Free
Heat 5
Heat 6
400 Medley Relay
Heat 2
Heat 3
