Vekovishchev Clocks 23.64 50 Fly On Final Day Of Russian Zonal Meet

2019 RUSSIAN ZONAL MEET – FEDERAL DISTRICT

Mikhail Vekovishchev picked up his second win of the Russian Federal District Zonal meet on the third and final day, putting up a time of 23.64 in the men’s 50 fly. That came just .02 off of his personal best time set last July, and also puts him into a tie for 16th in the world in 2018-19.

Sergey Fesikov was the runner-up in a time of 23.86, and he also had a win in the men’s 100 back (55.49).

Maria Kameneva, who had a standout 54.14 100 free on day one and a 27.99 50 back on day two, made it three-for-three as she won the women’s 100 back in a time of 1:00.36. Also snagging a third win of the meet was Kirill Prigoda, who completed the men’s breaststroke sweep in the 100 in a time of 1:01.00.

Maria Temnikova and Nika Godun went 1-2 for the second straight day in the women’s breast events, with Temnikova winning the 100 in a time of 1:08.59 over Godun’s 1:10.11. Temnikova won the 200 on day two, while Godun topped her in the 50 breast on day one.

OTHER WINNERS

  • Andrey Arbuzov won the men’s 50 free in 22.66, a quarter of a second over his PB, while Vladislav Grinev took second in 22.80. Daria S. Ustinova won the women’s event in 25.37.
  • Andrey Zhilkin finished the men’s medley sweep in the 200 in a time of 2:02.48, topping Vekovishchev (2:04.30), while Svetlana Chimrova took the women’s race in 2:18.23.
  • Aleksandr Stepanov broke four minutes for the first time to win the men’s 400 free (3:59.34), and Elena Pyatiguzova won the women’s in 4:33.07.
  • Elizaveta Ryndych claimed the women’s 50 fly in a personal best of 27.29.

