Vekovishchev Clocks 23.64 50 Fly On Final Day Of Russian Zonal Meet

2019 RUSSIAN ZONAL MEET – FEDERAL DISTRICT

Mikhail Vekovishchev picked up his second win of the Russian Federal District Zonal meet on the third and final day, putting up a time of 23.64 in the men’s 50 fly. That came just .02 off of his personal best time set last July, and also puts him into a tie for 16th in the world in 2018-19.

Sergey Fesikov was the runner-up in a time of 23.86, and he also had a win in the men’s 100 back (55.49).

Maria Kameneva, who had a standout 54.14 100 free on day one and a 27.99 50 back on day two, made it three-for-three as she won the women’s 100 back in a time of 1:00.36. Also snagging a third win of the meet was Kirill Prigoda, who completed the men’s breaststroke sweep in the 100 in a time of 1:01.00.

Maria Temnikova and Nika Godun went 1-2 for the second straight day in the women’s breast events, with Temnikova winning the 100 in a time of 1:08.59 over Godun’s 1:10.11. Temnikova won the 200 on day two, while Godun topped her in the 50 breast on day one.

OTHER WINNERS