Kameneva Moves To #6 In The World With 27.99 50 Back

2019 RUSSIAN ZONAL MEET – FEDERAL DISTRICT
- March 26-28, 2019
- Obninsk, Russia
- Zonal Meet Central
- Live Results
After opening the Russian Federal District zonal meet with a very solid 54.14 in the 100 freestyle, Maria Kameneva of St. Petersburg – Orenburg followed up with a second title on day two in the 50 back.
The 19-year-old clocked in at 27.99, falling less than three-tenths shy of her lifetime best (27.70) and ranking her sixth in the world for the 2018-19 season. No one else in the field broke 30.
Five others moved into the top-25 in the world during the session.
Kirill Prigoda picked up his second win of the competition in the men’s 200 breast, touching in 2:11.94 to tie for 25th in the world. Maria Temnikova, who was the runner-up in the women’s 50 on day one, won the 200 in 2:25.96 for 13th in the rankings.
Mikhail Vekovishchev moved into a tie for 15th in the world in the men’s 100 fly (52.33), Svetlana Chimrova took over 18th spot in the women’s 100 fly (58.66), and 30-year-old veteran Sergey Fesikov tied for 24th in the men’s 50 back (25.60).
OTHER WINNERS
- Petr Zhikharev won the men’s 200 free in a time of 1:53.50, while Daria Ustinova took the women’s event in 2:01.10.
- Andrey Zhilkin (4:30.28) narrowly escaped with the win in the men’s 400 IM, holding off Ivan Kustov (4:30.65) who made up 4.42 seconds on the free leg with a 57.46 split.
- Oxana Logvinova, who won the women’s 200 fly on day one, took the 400 IM in 5:01.15.
- Daniil Pasinkov (8:17.21) and Karina Abrosimova (17:48.37) won the men’s 800 and women’s 1500 free respectively.
- Moscow Region (9:01.65) and the Kaluga Region (7:45.89) won the women’s and men’s 800 free relays, with the only notable split coming from Vekovishchev (1:48.81) on Kaluga’s lead-off.
