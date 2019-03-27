Kameneva Moves To #6 In The World With 27.99 50 Back

2019 RUSSIAN ZONAL MEET – FEDERAL DISTRICT

After opening the Russian Federal District zonal meet with a very solid 54.14 in the 100 freestyle, Maria Kameneva of St. Petersburg – Orenburg followed up with a second title on day two in the 50 back.

The 19-year-old clocked in at 27.99, falling less than three-tenths shy of her lifetime best (27.70) and ranking her sixth in the world for the 2018-19 season. No one else in the field broke 30.

Five others moved into the top-25 in the world during the session.

Kirill Prigoda picked up his second win of the competition in the men’s 200 breast, touching in 2:11.94 to tie for 25th in the world. Maria Temnikova, who was the runner-up in the women’s 50 on day one, won the 200 in 2:25.96 for 13th in the rankings.

Mikhail Vekovishchev moved into a tie for 15th in the world in the men’s 100 fly (52.33), Svetlana Chimrova took over 18th spot in the women’s 100 fly (58.66), and 30-year-old veteran Sergey Fesikov tied for 24th in the men’s 50 back (25.60).

OTHER WINNERS