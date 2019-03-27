Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kameneva Moves To #6 In The World With 27.99 50 Back

2019 RUSSIAN ZONAL MEET – FEDERAL DISTRICT

After opening the Russian Federal District zonal meet with a very solid 54.14 in the 100 freestyle, Maria Kameneva of St. Petersburg – Orenburg followed up with a second title on day two in the 50 back.

The 19-year-old clocked in at 27.99, falling less than three-tenths shy of her lifetime best (27.70) and ranking her sixth in the world for the 2018-19 season. No one else in the field broke 30.

Five others moved into the top-25 in the world during the session.

Kirill Prigoda picked up his second win of the competition in the men’s 200 breast, touching in 2:11.94 to tie for 25th in the world. Maria Temnikova, who was the runner-up in the women’s 50 on day one, won the 200 in 2:25.96 for 13th in the rankings.

Mikhail Vekovishchev moved into a tie for 15th in the world in the men’s 100 fly (52.33), Svetlana Chimrova took over 18th spot in the women’s 100 fly (58.66), and 30-year-old veteran Sergey Fesikov tied for 24th in the men’s 50 back (25.60).

OTHER WINNERS

  • Petr Zhikharev won the men’s 200 free in a time of 1:53.50, while Daria Ustinova took the women’s event in 2:01.10.
  • Andrey Zhilkin (4:30.28) narrowly escaped with the win in the men’s 400 IM, holding off Ivan Kustov (4:30.65) who made up 4.42 seconds on the free leg with a 57.46 split.
  • Oxana Logvinova, who won the women’s 200 fly on day one, took the 400 IM in 5:01.15.
  • Daniil Pasinkov (8:17.21) and Karina Abrosimova (17:48.37) won the men’s 800 and women’s 1500 free respectively.
  • Moscow Region (9:01.65) and the Kaluga Region (7:45.89) won the women’s and men’s 800 free relays, with the only notable split coming from Vekovishchev (1:48.81) on Kaluga’s lead-off.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!