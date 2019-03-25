Look For Clash Of The Fly Titans In Hungary: Cseh, Milak, Kenderesi

2019 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27th – Saturday, March 30th

Debrecen Swimming Pool Complex, Debrecen, Hungary

LCM

Meet Information

Entry Lists

Hungary’s top swimmers will be in the Debrecen pool this week, contesting monster schedules in the pursuit of spots on the national roster for this year’s World Championships, European Junior Championships, European Youth Olympic Festival and the Short Course European Championships.

Among the racers will be the nation’s top swimmer Katinka Hosszu, who opted out of this meet last year, but will be swimming for her own International Swimming League (ISL) namesake Team Iron this time around. Hosszu is set to tear apart a grueling schedule that includes events ranging from the 50m fly to the 100m breast to her IM specialty races.

Anja Kesely will also be putting up her best against Hosszu, as will Zsuzsanna Jakabos, Boglarka Kapas and Lilianna Szilagyi.

As for the men, Olypmic icon Laszlo Cseh will have his hands full against young World Junior Record holder Kristof Milak, but 2016 Rio Olympic medalist Tamas Kendersi will also be in the mix in the fly events this week.