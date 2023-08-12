Midland University (NAIA) Adds Noah Doane to Freshman Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Opting to continue his swimming career and education in his home state of Nebraska, Noah Doane has announced his commitment to attend Midland University this fall. Doane is from Papillion, Nebraska where he attended Papillion Lavista High School. He swims club with the Sarpy County Swim Club, where he was awarded the team’s Senior Impact Scholarship this spring.

“I am glad to announce my commitment to Midland University to continue my academic and swimming career. I picked Midland because I love that it was close to home, but not too close. The coaches at Midland were very nice, they let me know how I could contribute to the team and made me feel like I was home. Lastly, the advisor for my major is a great person and I’m really excited to learn from her and I see how I can use my degree for my future career.”

Doane finished his high school career in February at the 2023 NSAA (Nebraska high school) Swimming and Diving State Championships. In his lone individual event of the meet, the 100 back, he qualified for the B-final, ultimately taking fifteenth in a lifetime best of 55.60.

Three weeks after the high school state meet, Doane posted multiple lifetime bests at the Midwestern Short Course Championships. After hitting a lifetime best time in the prelims of the 200 back, Doane dropped another three seconds during the finals of the event, taking thirteenth in a time of 2:05.25. He also added a personal best in the 100 free while leading off Sarpy County’s 400 free relay with a time of 52.21.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.90

100 free – 52.21

100 back – 55.60

200 back – 2:05.25

100 breast – 1:06.04

200 breast – 2:25.44

Doane will be a strong addition to the Midland program when he joins the team this fall, with his biggest impact likely coming in the backstroke events. Last season, he would have been the team’s second-fastest performer in the 100 back and would have ranked third in the 200 back. In 2023, his lifetime bests would have put him on the edge of the A-final in most of his events.

After joining the team this fall, Doane will have two years of overlap with the program’s top backstroke from last season, Jeremi Aubin. Aubin led the program in both backstroke events and claimed third in the 200 back at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.

Doane will be a part of Matthew Gilbert’s first freshman class at Midland after taking over the program this summer. Gilbert comes to Midland following three seasons at the helm of the men’s and women’s programs at Barton Community College. In 2023 he led the men’s program to a fourth-place finish at the NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.