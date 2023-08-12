2023 LEN U23 Championships Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 2 FINALS START LIST

The second finals session of the inaugural LEN U23 Swimming Championships is upon us with a thrilling lineup of events on the agenda this evening in Dublin, Ireland.

Among the races, we’ll see the likes of Daniel Wiffen of Ireland battle it out with World Junior Record holder Petar Mitsin of Bulgaria in the men’s 400m free. Backstrokers Miroslav Knedla (CZE), Jonathon Adam (GBR) and Pieter Coetze (RSA) will duke it out in the men’s 50m back.

Americans Kaitlyn Dobler and Isabelle Stadden will be in the mix, racing in their respective events of the women’s 100m breast and 100m back events, while teammate Grace Cooper will try to grab gold in the 50m free.

The first rounds of the freestyle skins events will wrap up the evening, with the additional rounds taking place tomorrow on the final night of the competition.

As a reminder, only European athletes earn gold, silver and bronze. Non-European finishers receive commemorative medals and are not technically on the podium.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 1:04.13 Lilly King (USA) 2017

World Junior Record – 1:04.35 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

European Record – 1:04.35 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

European Junior Record – 1:04.35 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

GOLD – Mona McSharry (IRL) 1:06.69

SILVER – Kaitlyn Dobler (USA) 1:06.70

BRONZE – Anita Bottazzo (ITA) 1:07.17

Bronze went to Clara Rybak-Andersen (DEN) – 1:08.12

The first event of this evening’s final was a doozy, with the gold and silver medalists separated by just .01.

It was Ireland’s Mona McSharry who got her hands there first, hitting 1:06.69 while American Kaitlyn Dobler was right behind in 1:06.70.

McSharry opened in 31.11 to Dobler’s 31.16 while the former closed in 35.58 to the latter’s 35.54 to capture the gold. Italy’s Anita Bottazzo rounded out the top 3 in 1:07.17.

McSharry of the University of Tennessee already took home the 50m breast victory last night so tonight marks her 2nd individual gold of this inaugural competition. Dobler upgraded her 50m breast bronze from last night to silver while Bottazzo was last night’s 50m breast runner-up.

McSharry owns the Irish national record with her lifetime best of 1:06.04 from this year’s Irish National Championships while Dobler’s PB rests at the 1:05.48 notched at this year’s U.S. Nationals for third place at that meet.

“I knew it was going to be all in the last few meters,” McSharry said post-race.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 23.55 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2023

World Junior Record – 24.00 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018

European Record – 23.55 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2023

European Junior Record – 24.00 Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018

GOLD – Pieter Coetze (RSA) 24.89

SILVER – Jonathon Adam (GBR) 25.12

BRONZE – Evangelos Makrygiannis (GRE) 25.13

Bronze went to Miroslav Knedla (CZE) & Adam Maraana (ISR) – 25.30

The men’s 50m back saw South Africa’s Pieter Coetze crush the sole sub-25 second time of the field, clocking a winning effort of 24.89 for the victory. That improved upon his 25.18 effort from this morning which gave him the 2nd seed behind Great Britain’s Jonathon Adam.

Adam reaped silver when all was said and done while Greek athlete Evangelos Makrygiannis also landed on the podium in 25.13 for bronze. That was a big leap for Makrygiannis who was just 6th from this morning’s racing.

Coetze owns a lifetime best of 24.36 in this 50m back event, a time he logged at the South African National Championships this past April to become his nation’s #2 man ever. He opted out of racing at this year’s World Championships.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 2:01.81 Liu Zige (CHN) 2009

World Junior Record – 2:04.06 Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Record – 2:04.27 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2009

European Junior Record – 2:06.26 Lana Pudar (BIH) 2023

GOLD – Emma Sticklen (USA) 2:08.50

SILVER – Keanna MacInnes (GBR) 2:09.73

BRONZE – Anja Crevar (SRB) 2:10.02

Bronze went to Juliette Marchand (FRA) – 2:11.45

The United States snagged its first gold medal of the evening, courtesy of Emma Sticklen of the University of Texas.

Powered by impressive underwaters, Sticklen led the field wire-to-wire to ultimately turn in a time of 2:08.50. That gave her an over-one-second advantage ahead of Keanna MacInnes of Great Britain who overtook Serbian Anja Crevar for the silver tonight.

MacInnes put up 2:09.73 while Crevar posted 2:10.02 as the minor medal finishers.

Sticklen owns a lifetime best of 2:08.28 so tonight’s outing was within striking distance of that performance.

Sticklen said of her underwaters that crept up on 15m after each wall, “Something I’ve been working on for a really long time. I haven’t stopped training then since when I discovered I was good at them at the age of 14.”

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 20.91 Cesar Cielo (BRA) 2009

World Junior Record – 21.75 Michael Andrew (USA) 2017

European Record – 20.94 Fred Bousquet (FRA) 2009

European Junior Record – 21.83 Artem Selin (GER) 2019

GOLD – Stergios-Marios Bilas (GRE) 21.83

SILVER – Nicholas Lia (NOR) 21.95

BRONZE – Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR) 21.96

Greek ace Stergios-Marios Bilas produced a monster performance to take the men’s 50m free gold, powering his way to a big-time personal best of 21.83.

After already hitting the first sub-22 second result of his career in 21.98 as the 2nd-seeded swimmer out of the heats, the 21-year-old dropped another .15 to grab the gold and dip under the World Aquatics ‘A’ time needed for Paris 2024 (21.96).

He now joins national record holder Kristian Gkolomeev as the only Greek swimmers ever to have delved under the 22-second barrier in this 50m free event.

Norwegian Nicholas Lia was next in 21.95, just .01 outside of his own national record of 21.94 logged at this year’s World Championships.

Ukraine’s Vladyslav Bukhov bagged the bronze in 21.96 as the only other swimmer under the 22-second threshold. He was 21.95 this morning as the #1 seed.

On deck after his performance, Bilas stated, “My goal was to qualify for Paris; the gold medal is just a bonus.”

These same racers will be back in the water at the end of the session to take on the first round of the 50m freestyle skins event.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 3:55.38 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) 2023

World Junior Record – 3:56.08 Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Record – 3:59.15 Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009

European Junior Record – 4:03.57 Ajna Kesely (HUN) 2018

GOLD – Isabel Gose (GER) 4:05.96

SILVER – Leonie Maertens (GER) 4:08.57

BRONZE – Francisca Soares Martins (POR) 4:08.92

Just as it was last night in the 800m free, the Germans clinched a 1-2 finish in this women’s 400m free.

Isabel Gose got it done handily, achieving a time of 4:05.96. She led the race from blocks to the final wall, hitting 2:00.63 at the halfway mark to improve upon her morning result of 4:08.51 this morning.

Gose owns a lifetime best of 4:03.02 in this event from the prelims of this year’s World Championships. There in Fukuoka, the German ultimately finished in 7th place in 4:05.27. However, she is the reigning European champion in this race.

Teammate Leonie Maertens snagged the silver in 4:08.57 while Portuguese athlete Francisca Soares Martins rounded out the podium in 4:08.92. Maertens has been as quick as 4:07.81 this year, her lifetime best, while Martins also put up her fastest time ever this year in 4:08.77 on the Mare Nostrum Tour.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

World Record – 57.45 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021

World Junior Record – 57.57 Regan Smith (USA) 2019

European Record – 58.08 Kathleen Dawson (GBR) 2021

European Junior Record – 59.08 Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) 2020

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 2:05.48 Qin Haiyang (CHN) 2023

World Junior Record – 2:08.04 Dong Zhihao (CHN) 2023

European Record – 2:06.12 Anton Chupkov (RUS) 2019

European Junior Record – 2:09.64 Benchmark

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 23.61 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2023

World Junior Record – 24.17 Claire Curzan (USA) 2021

European Record – 23.61 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2023

European Junior Record – 24.87 Daria Tatarinova (RUS) 2021

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 1:50.34 Kristof Milak (HUN) 2022

World Junior Record – 1:53.79 Kristof Milak (HUN) 2017

European Record – 1:50.34 Kristof Milak (HUN) 2022

European Junior Record – 1:52.71 Kristof Milak (HUN) 2018

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record – 4:25.87 Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

World Junior Record – 4:25.87 Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Record – 4:26.36 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2016

European Junior Record – 4:38.53 Alba Vazquez Ruiz (ESP) 2019

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record – 4:02.50 Leon Marchand (FRA) 2023

World Junior Record – 4:10.02 Ilya Borodin (RUS) 2021

European Record – 4:02.50 Leon Marchand (FRA) 2023

European Junior Record 4:10.02 Ilya Borodin (RUS) 2021

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 3:40.07 Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009

World Junior Record – 3:44.31 Petar Mitsin (BUL) 2023

European Record – 3:40.07 Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009

European Junior Record – 3:44.31 Petar Mitsin (BUL) 2023

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 FREE SKINS RACE – ROUND 1

WOMEN’S 50 FREE SKINS RACE – ROUND 1