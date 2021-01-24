Michigan Pauses All Athletics Due to Positive COVID Tests After Hosting Meet

The University of Michigan has paused “athletic activities in all sports, including games, team and individual training sessions, until further notice and up to 14 days.” This statement is following positive test results for the new B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant from “several individuals linked to the U-M Athletic Department through its diligent testing regiment.”

All athletic team members including the student-athletes, coaches, and team staff have been ordered to isolate and quarantine starting today, January 23rd, until February 7th.

As of Saturday, the university as a whole has reported 5 cases of the new B.1.1.7 variant. All 5 are in isolation and are experiencing no symptoms or mild symptoms.

On Saturday, the Michigan swim and dive team hosted a tri-meet against Michigan State and Rutgers University in which Michigan topped both schools. This was possibly the last dual meet between Michigan and Michigan State after MSU announced its decision to cut the swimming and diving program in October.

“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “But with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools.”

The University of Vermont announced a pause to “all athletics” on Saturday as well after they saw an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within their athletics program.

Michigan’s next meet was scheduled for February 6th against arch-rivals Ohio State, which is before that 14-day pause on athletics will be up. In their press release, Michigan also stated that “no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Feb. 7.”

Beyond the obvious implications for the college program, this ‘pause’ has a big global impact too – the defending World Champion in the 100 fly Maggie MacNeil trains as an undergrad at the University of Michigan. If she were to return home to Canada, she would still have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine as part of that country’s COVID-19 safety protocols. MacNeil received some reprieve when this week she was nominated as one of 6 pre-selected athletes for Canada’s Tokyo2020 Olympic Team.

The Michigan women finished as runners-up at the 2020 Big Ten Championship meet behind Ohio State. At the most recent NCAA Championship meet, in 2019, they finished in 3rd place, which was the team’s best finish since 1996.

The Michigan men are the defending Big Ten Champions, though repeating would be a tall task this year as they graduated more than twice as many points as the next-closest team. The Michigan men finished in 13th place at the 2019 NCAA Championship meet.

The Big Ten has announced a 3-meet schedule for the 2021 swimming & diving championships, with men’s and women’s diving scheduled for February 24-27 at Purdue, the women’s swimming championships scheduled for February 24-27 at Minnesota, and the men’s swimming championships scheduled for March 3-6 at Ohio State.

According to the CDC, this new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant is still being studied and so far “there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death.”

The New York Times reported that the state of Michigan had a 49% decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past 2 weeks. 2,523 new cases were reported on January 22nd in relation to the average of cases reported daily in the past week (2,205). The state’s death total since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 15,170 deaths.

As of January 23rd, the state of Michigan has reported that it has distributed just over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines.

The Michigan athletics department’s most recent COVID testing update, through January 22 (Friday), saw 22 new positive tests among student-athletes, and none among staff, in a week where they conducted 2,240 tests. In total, 254 Michigan student-athletes and 28 staff members have tested positive for a coronavirus infection. Those numbers are from around 1000 total student-athletes for the Wolverines, though it’s unclear how many of those are currently on campus.