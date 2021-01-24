Sprint Free/Breast Specialist Christina Spomer Commits to South Dakota

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Christina Spomer from Omaha, Nebraska will swim at the University of South Dakota beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I chose USD because the amazing coaches and environment as well as the outstanding education department having everything I was looking for in a school.”

A senior at Omaha Central High School, Spomer specializes in sprint free and breast. She was an A-finalist in both the 50 free (3rd) and 100 free (7th) at the 2020 Nebraska NSAA High School State Championships last season. In 2019 as a sophomore, she placed 4th in the 50 and 11th in the 100. Spomer was a multi-sport athlete (soccer, volleyball and cross country) before dedicating herself strictly to swimming. Outside of the pool at Omaha Central, she is a member of the school’s yearbook staff. She also volunteers for Special Olympics Nebraska every year.

Spomer does her club swimming with Omaha Swim Federation. While her best 50/100 free times came out of last year’s swim season, her top performances in the 50/100 breast date from the Midwestern Swimming Short Course Championships in the spring of 2019, where she also notched PBs in the 100 back and 50 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free: 23.90

100 free: 53.04

50 breast: 30.96

100 breast: 1:07.55

Spomer will join the Coyotes’ class of 2025 with Bella Maceranka, Emma Clark, Sara Mayer, and Sophia Mattaini. Her best times would have scored for USD at the 2020 Summit League Championships in the 50 free (A final), 100 free (B final), and 100 breast (B final).

