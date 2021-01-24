Daily Swim Coach Workout #346

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
‘Whether you think you can or you can’t, You’re right.’ Henry Ford
Try not to speak or think poorly in difficult situations. When fear, doubt, or frustration starts to creep in, focus deeply, and continually on positive energy and outcomes/solutions instead.
Warm Up
500 Swim – Palm to feet
100 scull choice 10 smooth, 10 fast hands
6 x 50 Paddles BC 3 :40, :45, :50, :55
100 side kick
3 x choice equipment
200 Neg Split 1st gear/2nd 2:40, 3:00, 3:20
100 Kick 10 fast flutter kicks/25 2:00, 2:10
4 x 50 Descend 1st to 4th :45, :50, :55, 1:00
50 recovery 1:00
4 x 25 Descend 1st to 5th :30, :35 or :40, last round all are fast
50 recovery 1:00
100 swim down
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.