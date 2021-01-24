Daily Swim Coach Workout #346

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

‘Whether you think you can or you can’t, You’re right.’ Henry Ford

Try not to speak or think poorly in difficult situations. When fear, doubt, or frustration starts to creep in, focus deeply, and continually on positive energy and outcomes/solutions instead.



Warm Up

500 Swim – Palm to feet

100 scull choice 10 smooth, 10 fast hands

6 x 50 Paddles BC 3 :40, :45, :50, :55

100 side kick

3 x choice equipment

200 Neg Split 1st gear/2nd 2:40, 3:00, 3:20

100 Kick 10 fast flutter kicks/25 2:00, 2:10

4 x 50 Descend 1st to 4th :45, :50, :55, 1:00

50 recovery 1:00

4 x 25 Descend 1st to 5th :30, :35 or :40, last round all are fast

50 recovery 1:00

100 swim down