Daily Swim Coach Workout #346

by Dan Dingman 0

January 23rd, 2021 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  23+ years old
  • Target level:  Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

‘Whether you think you can or you can’t, You’re right.’ Henry Ford
    Try not to speak or think poorly in difficult situations. When fear, doubt, or frustration starts to creep in, focus deeply, and continually on positive energy and outcomes/solutions instead.
        
Warm Up
    500 Swim – Palm to feet
    100 scull choice 10 smooth, 10 fast hands
    6 x 50 Paddles BC 3 :40, :45, :50, :55
    100 side kick
3 x choice equipment
    200 Neg Split 1st gear/2nd 2:40, 3:00, 3:20
    100 Kick 10 fast flutter kicks/25 2:00, 2:10
    4 x 50 Descend 1st to 4th :45, :50, :55, 1:00
    50 recovery 1:00
    4 x 25 Descend 1st to 5th :30, :35 or :40, last round all are fast
    50 recovery 1:00
100 swim down

Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

0
