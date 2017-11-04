Michigan Men and Women Roll to Wins in B1G Pack the Pool Duals

B1G PACK THE POOL (MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, PENN STATE, WISCONSIN)

Live Results

Day 1 Results

Hosted by the University of Minnesota

Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th

SCORES (M): Michigan 246, Minnesota 104 | Michigan 266, Wisconsin 87 | Michigan 280, Penn State 73

SCORES (W): Michigan 225, Minnesota 128 | Michigan 235, Wisconsin 118 | Michigan 284.5, Penn State 68.5

The Michigan men and women wrapped up an intense meet with some of the best teams in the conference, putting forth big swims and securing wins on both sides.

Rose Bi swam to two wins individually today, claiming the 400 IM at the beginning of the session (4:15.44) and coming back to win the 1000 at the end of the meet (9:45.54). Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey was also a winner, going 1:45.86 to go 1-2 in the 200 free with Gabby Deloof (1:47.85).

Michigan put together a 400 free relay with three 49’s and one 50, including a 49.93 lead-off by Catie Deloof, to close out the meet.

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson swam another strong 200 backstroke today, winning the race in 1:55.06 to defeat Michigan’s Clara Smiddy by over a second. Emmy Sehmann posted a 23.16 to win the 50 free for the Badgers, knocking off the Deloof sisters Gabby and Catie who tied for 2nd at 23.26. The Badgers also topped the 200 medley relay (1:39.88), keying on Nelson’s 23.60 fly leg.

Nelson returned to tie with Minnesota’s Danielle Nack in the 100 fly (53.95) for the co-win. Lindsey Kozelsky was the other winner for the Gophers, dominating the 100 breast field with a 1:00.74.

The Michigan men set the tone with an impressive 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay, as James Peek dropped a 19.33 to anchor the A relay. The Wolverines were on top in the next event, the 400 IM, as Charlie Swanson (3:54.53) lead a Michigan 1-2-3-4 sweep.

Three more Wolverines notched individual wins today. Felix Auboeck was 1:37.22 to take the 200 free, Evan White posted a 47.63 to take the 100 fly, and Ricardo Vargas swam a 9:06.55 to win the 1000.

Minnesota’s Conner McHugh completed the breaststroke sweep, taking the 100 breast (54.47) after winning the 200 last night. McHugh’s teammate Bowen Becker was 20.06 to eke out a win in the 50 free. Wisconsin’s Todd McCarthy swam the only other non-Michigan win of the morning, taking the 200 back in 1:47.01.

Michigan finished the meet with a win in the 400 free relay (2:57.92), getting a 43.73 anchor from Paul Powers.