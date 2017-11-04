Remedy Rule: “We wanted to get it done” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

TEXAS VS. TEXAS A&M

Results

Hosted by Texas A&M

Friday, November 3rd

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

On the women’s side, Longhorn Joanna Evans swept her individual events, picking up 3 wins to help her team to victory. She won back-to-back events to open the session, starting with the 1000 free. She surged ahead of the field in 9:44.53, while freshman teammate Evie Pfeifer joined her under 9:50 to take 2nd in 9:49.03. Evans returned shortly after, with only the men’s 1000 free between her events, to swim the 200 free. She came from behind with a 26.99 closing split to win that race in 1:46.72.

Evans secured the triple in the 500 free, where she once again led a 1-2 charge with Pfeifer (4:46.88). She took control of the race early on, building her lead throughout her 4:43.32 victory. Also contributing individual wins for Texas were Remedy Rule and Quinn Carrozza. Rule held a steady lead through the 200 fly, posting a 1:55.79 ahead of the Aggies’ Bethany Galat (1:57.19). Carrozza battled closely with Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton in the 200 back, holding off a 28.15 final surge from Bratton to take the win 1:53.80 to 1:53.84.