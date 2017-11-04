Florida Women Defeat FGCU in Gainesville

FLORIDA VS. FGCU (W)

Full Results

Hosted by the University of Florida

Saturday, November 4th

Score: Florida 173, FGCU 125

PRESS RELEASES – FLORIDA:

GAINESVILLE, Fla – The No. 20 Florida women defeated Florida Gulf Coast, 173-125, handing the Eagles’ their first loss of the season.

Florida’s A relay of Emma Ball , Paige Scheriger , Sherridon Dressel and Kelsey Dambacher started the day off strong, winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.82.

The Gators won the next five events, with Hannah Burns taking the 1,000 free with a time of 9:53.14. Nikki Miller and Sherridon Dressel claimed the next first place finishes for the women, with Miller posting a time of 1:50.19 in the 200 free and Dressel finishing with a b-cut swim of 53.62 in the 100 back.

Dani Keymont continued the streak, winning the 100 breast with a time of 1:04.79. Kelly Fertel rounded out the five with a win in the 200 fly, posting a time of 2:00.34.

Freshman Emma Whitner won her first diving event of the season, claiming first on the 3-meter board with a score of 286.65. Boni Trinter and Brianna Felegi finished fourth and fifth in the event, with marks of 216.60 and 203.85, respectively.

Whitner once again led the Gators on the boards, finishing second in the 1-meter event with a mark of 246.15.

Georgia Darwent earned a first place finish in the 200 back, posting a time of 2:00.65. Savanna Faulconer followed with her first win of the day, claiming the 200 breast with a swim of 2:19.23.

Burns won her second event of the meet, swimming a 4:53.51 in the 500 free, while Dressel notched another win, swimming a 2:04.68 in the 200 IM.

The Gators relay team of Fertel, Taylor Ault , Tori Bindi and Emma Ball closed out the meet on a high note, finishing first with a time of 3:24.01.

Florida finished the day with 23 top-3 finishes to earn the second dual meet victory of the year.

Next up for the Gators is a road trip to West Lafayette, Ind. for the Purdue Invitational on Nov. 16-18.