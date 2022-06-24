Michael Andrew Becomes First Swimmer to Medal in 3 50s at a Single World Champs

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 Brazilian Championships

Championship Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.07

American sprint star Michael Andrew made history tonight, becoming the first swimmer in history to win medals in 3 50s at a single World Championships. He pulled off the hat trick thanks to a phenomenal effort in the men’s 50 free final tonight, wherein he posted a new personal best of 21.41 for Silver. The performance also marks Andrew’s first career World Champs medal in the 50 free.

We’ve long suspected that Andrew could be a swimmer who could compete in, and even medal, in all 4 50s at the World Championships. In fact, Andrew became the first swimmer in history to make finals in all 4 50s at World Championship, doing so at the 2019 LC Worlds in Gwangju. He ultimately failed to medal in any of the races in 2019 however.

Lately, he’s been forgoing the 50 back in favor of other events, but his personal best of 24.39 in the LCM 50 back would have put him 3rd in tonight’s semifinals of the event. Andrew didn’t compete in the 50 back, however, instead he was also in the final of the 100 fly tonight, where he swam a solid 51.11 for a 4th place finish, just 0.31 seconds off his career best.

His 50 free performance tonight marks Andrew’s 4th medal of these World Championships. Here is a summary of his performance thus far:

GOLD – Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay (50.69 fly split on the prelims relay)

SILVER – Men’s 50 Free (21.41)

BRONZE – Men’s 50 Fly (22.79)

BRONZE – Men’s 50 Breast (26.72)

It’s interesting that Andrew is finally getting on the World Champs podium this year, after he’s shifted his training focus somewhat beyond just pure sprinting in the last few years. Andrew has made phenomenal gains in the LCM 100s and especially the 200 IM, which he has become a world class competitor in. Nonetheless, his speed hasn’t suffered even slightly. In fact, he’s swum new career bests in the LCM 50 free, fly, and breast this year alone, after swimming personal bests in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM last year.

Moreover, Andrew’s new personal best in the 50 free tonight moves him up the all-time rankings in the event. Andrew now sits at 19th all-time in the world, and he’s the #5 American in history.