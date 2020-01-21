McCallie Breaststroker Reece Gallagher Commits to NCAA D2 Champions Queens

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Reece Gallagher has committed to swim for Queens University of Charlotte in the class of 2024.

“So incredibly honored to announce my verbal commitment to Queens University of Charlotte! Special thanks to my coaches, friends, family, and teammates for getting me to this point. Excited to see what the future holds in Charlotte. Go Royals!”

A senior at McCallie School, Gallagher specializes in breaststroke and IM. He finished 4th in the 100 breast (57.76) and 11th in the IM (1:56.21) at last year’s Tennessee TISCA High School Championships, and contributed to McCallie’s winning 200 free relay (21.64) and 4th-place medley relay (26.03 breast), all of which helped The Blue Tornado win the team title at the 2019 state meet. Gallagher does his club swimming with McCallie / GPS Aquatics. He went all best times (50/100 back, 100 breast, 50 fly, and 200 IM) at the Southeastern Swimming LSC Long Course Championships this past August, while finaling in the 50 back and 200 IM.

Queens has won the last five NCAA Division II team title in a row. Breaststroke has not been one of the Royals’ stronger events in the last several years. After Rostyslav Fedyna’s 3rd-place finish in the 100 in 2017, Queens didn’t have an A finalist in the 100 in 2018 or 2019, although they did have 4 A-finalists in the 200 breast over those same three years: Nick Arakelian (2017 and 2018), Inigo Alarcia (2018), and Jan Delkeskamp (2019). Gallagher will overlap two years with Delkeskamp and one with Tyler Bowersox and Carson Sanocki.

It took 54.84/2:00.13 to score in the 100/200 breast at 2019 NCAA Division II Championships. Gallagher’s best 100 breast time would have scored in the B final at Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships with Sanocki. He would have made B finals in the 200 breast and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 57.76

200 breast – 2:16.37

200 IM – 1:55.80

400 IM – 4:15.32

