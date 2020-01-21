Arizona High School D1 State Champion Maddie Wright Commits to UCLA

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maddie Wright from Phoenix, Arizona has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Los Angeles for 2020-21. The Xavier College Preparatory senior will join Aurora Huxman, Bailey Herbert, Crystal Murphy, Greta Fanta, Madeline Smith, Maya Wilson, and Sam Baron in Westwood next fall.

“UCLA has been my dream school for as long as I can remember and I am so thrilled to be a Bruin in the fall! I want to thank Coach Mark, Mike, Mo, and Garrett for always believing in me, my friends for making me laugh during practice, and my parents for always letting me choose my own path. Go Bruins!”

Wright won the 100 free (51.09) and placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:49.68) at the 2019 Arizona Division 1 High School State Championships in November. She was nominated for AZ Central’s Swimmer of the Year. As a sophomore, she helped XCP win the Arizona state team title. In club swimming, where she represents Phoenix Swim Club, Wright competes in the entire freestyle range from the 50 to the mile. At this summer’s Mt. Hood Sectionals, she swam the 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free and went a lifetime best in the 200. A month earlier at Mission Viejo’s SMOC, she notched best times in the LCM 50/100/400/800 free. Wright improved her PBs in the SCY 50/100/200 this fall during high school season.

It took 23.10/49.97/1:47.90/4:50.48/17:28.12 to score in the 50/100/200/500/1650 freestyle events at 2019 Pac-12 Championships, where UCLA came in 6th of 9 teams.

Top SCY times:

1000 free – 10:21.76

500 free – 4:57.69

200 free – 1:49.68

100 free – 51.09

50 free – 23.86

