Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Townley Haas Spent 2 Weeks Training with Caeleb Dressel in Gainesville

Townley Haas spent 2 weeks training with Gregg Troy, Caeleb Dressel, and the University of Florida post-graduate group. The connection came via the Cali Condors, where Troy was the head coach, Dressel was the team’s superstar swimmer, and Jan Switkowski was also on the Gator roster.

The largely-international group included Dressel, although he and Haas don’t overlap substantially in events – Dressel is the defending World Champion in the 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 free, and 100 free, while Haas specializes in the 200 free. Dressel can certainly swim the 200 free, though – his best time, unrested, of 1:47.31 means that if he swims the race at the Olympic Trials, he’ll probably earn at least a relay spot for Tokyo.

The group overall, though, has a significant middle-to-distance focus. Other swimmers Haas trained with include Tomas Peribonio, Enzo Martinez, Ivan Soruco, Mitch D’Arrigo, Santiago Corredor, and True Sweetser – a Gator collegian who is taking a redshirt season from Stanford to train in Gainesville.

Haas, who finished his college career at the University of Texas in 2019 with 18 All-America Awards, an NCAA Record in the 500 free (4:08.19), and 10 NCAA event titles, still trains primarily in Austin as part of the University of Texas post-grad group. As the 2020 Olympic Trials approach, more-and-more swimmers are taking trips and forming training super-groups

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Stan Crump

Sometimes a change is as good as a rest.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!