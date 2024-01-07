Maya Golubovic Joins Texas A&M’s Class of 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After finishing her high school swimming career last fall with a pair of runner-up finishes, Maya Golubovic of Largo, Florida has decided to swim and attend Texas A&M University this fall. Golubovic is set to graduate from Seminole High School later this spring while swimming club with West Florida Lightning Aquatics.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University! I’m extremely thankful for my coaches, teammates, and family who’ve helped me throughout this amazing journey. Can’t wait to be an Aggie!! Gig ‘em!”

In the final meet of her high school career, Golubovic finished with a pair of silver medals at the 2023 FHSAA (Florida high school) Class 3A Swimming and Diving State Championships. Hitting a lifetime best in both of her races, she touched at 23.31 in the 50 free and 50.64 in the 100 free.

Both of those finishes mark a significant improvement on her performance from her junior year. At the state meet that year, she took third in the 50 free (23.49) and sixth in the 100 free (52.00). Both of those performances were personal bests at the time.

Golubovic is also a Summer Juniors qualifier, having raced at the meet last summer. Competing in the 100 free, She posted a personal best of 57.70 at the meet.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.31

100 free – 50.64

200 free – 1:52.58

100 fly – 55.81

Last season, the Aggie women finished in ninth out of twelve teams at the 2023 SEC Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. Sprint freestyle was one of the program’s strengths, with junior Chloe Stepanek finishing in the A-finals of all three races and taking second in the 200 free. Stepanek will have graduated before Golubovic arrives on campus.

Golubovic will help to replenish an Aggie sprint group that is heavily upperclassmen. So far this season, the top three times on the team in the 50, 100, and 200 belong to seniors.

The first commit to the program for this fall from outside the state of Texas, Golubovic will be joined by Ella Smoker, Kassidy Kitchel, and Abby Hood in the school’s class of 2028. Hood and Smoker both swim primarily breaststroke, but Kitchel will have some overlap with Golubovic in the mid-distance events. Kitchel currently boasts lifetime bests of 50.90/1:50.99 in the 100/200 freestyles.

