Matt Temple Clocks 50.60 100 Fly At South Aussie States

2024 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hot off his newly-minted Australian and Oceanian record in the men’s 100m fly, 24-year-old Matt Temple performed another eye-catching performance on day 2 of the 2024 South Aussie State Open Championships.

Competing in tonight’s 1fly final, Temple got to the wall in a time of 50.60 to grab the gold. That easily defeated the field, with Germany’s Josha Salchow touching in 54.71 while teammate Kyle Chalmers captured 3rd place in 54.78.

Temple opened in 23.81 and closed in 26.79 to produce the 3rd-best time of his career. Compare that to the splits of 23.47/26.78 which comprised his 50.25 record notched at last month’s Japan Open.

Matt Temple‘s Top 5 LCM 100 Fly Performances All-Time

50.25 – 2023 Japan Open 50.45 – 2021 Australian Trials 50.60 – 2023 South Aussie States 50.76 – 2023 World Championships (heats) 50.81 – 2023 World Championships

Both Temple and Chalmers had already raced in the 100m free earlier in the evening. Chalmers posted 48.82 while Temple was also under the 49-second barrier in 48.99 as the silver medalist.

Considering the 100m fly was his 2nd event, as well as the fact that these championships are an in-season meet, Temple’s 50.60 is extremely promising for his bid to make his 2nd Olympic team. The Australian Trials will be held in June with a qualification time set at 51.17 along with needing a top 2 finish.