Kyle Chalmers & Bronte Campbell Post In-Season Markers At South Aussie States

2024 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 South Australia State Open Championships kicked off today with several Olympians among the mix of elite and age group swimmers competing.

As a refresher, the only opportunity for Australians to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is the Australian Trials slated for June. Before that, a smaller-scale roster will be journeying to Doha, Qatar to race at this year’s World Championships.

25-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Marion is not one of the racers bound for Doha but he did take on two events today, including the men’s 400m free and 50m free.

In the former, Chalmers posted a time of 3:59.04 as the 2nd-fastest swimmer on the night. 21-year-old All Saints athlete Thomas Hauck registered 3:57.93 for the top time, while 17-year-old Marcus Da Silva turned in 3:59.77.

As for Chalmers, his outing checks in as the 4th-swiftest of his career. The Olympic champion’s personal best remains at the 3:53.66 logged at these same championships 4 years ago.

The 50m free saw Chalmers get to the wall in 22.66, matching the exact result his teammate Matt Temple turned in.

However, it was 26-year-old TSS Aquatics’ Grayson Bell who beat them both, putting up a mark of 22.33 for the gold.

Of note, 43-year-old Roland Schoeman was also in the race, finishing down the line with a result of 22.82. Germany’s Josha Salchow also raced tonight, hitting 23.01.

Olympic multi-medalist Bronte Campbell displayed her sprinting prowess in the women’s 50m free tonight.

The 29-year-old swimmer representing Cruiz posted 24.61 as the decisive winner. Her outing was within striking distance of her season-best 24.42 earned on the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup stop in Budapest.

Brittany Castelluzzo touched in 25.40 while 17-year-old Olivia Wunsch produced a mark of 25.51. Wunsch also anchored the NSW women’s 4x50m medley relay in a notable 24.76 and anchored her squad’s 4x100m free relay in 54.98.

C2 was also entered in the women’s 50m back but did not compete. In her stead, it was Nunawading’s Olivia Lefoe who got it done for gold in 29.19.

Additional Notes