Mason Mathias Breaks Zane Grothe’s Auburn Record; Bama Women Secure Win On Final Relay

Auburn vs. Alabama

January 20, 2023

Martin Aquatics Center, Auburn, AL

SCY

Dual meet format

Full Results

Scores Women: Alabama 155, Auburn 145 Men: Auburn 184, Alabama 116



The Alabama Crimson Tide made the cross-state trek yesterday to take on Auburn in the Tigers’ home pool. Besides the intrinsic drama as the annual meeting between the two rivals, the meet also served as senior day for Auburn, and both teams appeared to don tech suits for the meet.

Compared to our most recent round of power rankings (which admittedly skew more towards NCAA projections), the results were a bit unexpected. The #15 Auburn men beat #14 Alabama by a 68-point margin and set a school record in the process, while the #5 Alabama women only held off the #22 Tigers by ten points.

Women’s Recap

The intrastate rivals duked it out all day on the women’s side in a narrow contest that came down to the final relay, and the Crimson Tide ultimately won by just 10 points over the Tigers.

If you were to just look at event winners, you might be surprised that the team standings were as close as they were throughout the whole meet.

The Crimson Tide started the day strong with a 1:35.80 win in the 200 medley relay, less than a second shy of their time from the Art Adamson Invite at midseason.

From there, Kensey McMahon won the first individual win of the meet with a 9:34.36 in the 1000 free, winning by over seven seconds over Auburn’s Emily Hetzer (9:41.95). McMahon also won the 500 free later in the meet, and again, it was Hetzer in 2nd as McMahon won 4:41.82 to 4:44.57.

Rhyan White was Alabama’s next individual event winner, and the Tokyo Olympian actually tripled for the Crimson Tide, piling up big points. She first won the 100 back in 51.29, less than half a second off her season-best of 50.84. Next she won the 20 back in 1:52.24, less than a second off of her time from Art Adamson. She wrapped up her individual competition with a 51.79 win in the 100 fly, actually a bit faster than her midseason time.

Alabama also got a double from sprinter Kalia Antoniou, who swept the shortest freestyle events with times of 21.94 and 48.11. Avery Wiseman won the 200 breast in 2:09.09, Ryleigh Rodgers won the 1m diving event with a score of 264.60, and Cat Wright took the 200 IM in 1:57.08.

Auburn only had a handful of wins, but they did a masterful job of keeping the score close by racking up points even in the events Alabama won. Nine times the Tigers finished 2nd and 3rd after Alabama took 1st, and they finished 2nd-4th in five Alabama wins, meaning Alabama only came out with one more point than Auburn in each of those events.

In the meantime, the Tigers accumulated four individual victories. Polina Nevmovenko, a transfer from Louisville, took the 200 free in 1:46.21. That’s actually a hair faster than her previous best time of 1:46.23, from last year’s ACC Championships.

Stasya Makarova came out on top for the Tigers in the 100 breast in a narrow win, touching in 59.88 over Alabama’s Cat Wright, 59.88 to 59.92. Three more Alabama swimmers finished within half a second of the top two women. Meghan Lee won the 200 fly in 1:56.48, leading a 1-4 sweep for Auburn (although under dual meet scoring, only the top three finishers from a time count towards the score), and Ashlynn Sullivan won the 3m diving event with a score of 287.18.

The Crimson Tide led 144-139 heading into the 400 free relay. Kalia Antoniou, rising to the occasion, got Alabama off to a 48.01 start, a tenth of a second faster than her individual time earlier in the session, while Auburn’s Lexie Mulvihill led off in 49.49.

Emily Jones (49.37) and Gracie Feller (49.26) extended Alabama’s lead, while Auburn got a 49.42 from Emma Steckel, then a 48.43 leg from Polina Nevmovenko, which brought Auburn to within 0.8s of Alabama. While Auburn’s Claudia Thamm slightly outsplit Diana Petkova on the first half of the anchor leg, Petkova put it away on the backhalf, ultimately splitting 48.81 to Thamm’s, 49.42. All told, Alabama touched in 3:15.45 to Auburn’s 3:16.76. Auburn’s ‘B’ team took 3rd in 3:18.94, but Alabama still finished the day with a ten point margin of victory.

Men’s Recap

It wasn’t nearly as close of an affair on the men’s side, as the Tigers won the first event and kept piling up the points from there.

That first event was the 200 medley relay, where Auburn beat Alabama by over a second. Senior Aidan Stoffle led off in 21.15, Reid Mikuta split 23.13 on breast, Nate Stoffle went 20.31 on fly, and freshman Kalle Makinen anchored in 19.11. Over the last few weeks we’re starting to become increasingly accustomed to seeing incredibly fast dual meet swims, so it’s good to remember that it was only last year we saw teams start going under 1:24 in this event in-season.

Auburn kept the momentum going with a win in the first individual event of the session, this time in record-setting fashion. Sophomore Mason Mathias, an Alabama native, passed Alabama’s Victor Johansson around the halfway mark of the 1000 free, and continued to extend his lead from there, ultimately winning in 8:51.45 to Johannson’s 8:57.52.

Mathias’ time was a new personal best, eclipsing the 8:59.32 he went as part of a 14:55.62 mark in the 1650 at last fall’s Georgia Invite. That also set a new Auburn school record, taking down the previous mark of 8:52.58 set by distance star Zane Grothe back in 2012. Grothe was present at the meet, and apparently even served as Mathias’ lap counter, then congratulated Mathias on breaking the record.

The Tigers continued to widen the scoring margin with a balanced attack. Diver Conner Pruitt had a big contribution with wins in the 1m (373.20) and the 3m (387.68), but no Auburn swimmer won more than a single event.

Nate Stoffle won the 100 back in 45.81, finishing just ahead of his brother, Aidan Stoffle, who took 2nd in 46.00 and would go on to the win the 100 fly in 46.75 towards the endow the day.

Reid Mikuta, who’s been one of the top breaststrokers in the NCAA this season, took the 100 breast in 51.55, finishing just ahead of Alabama’s Derek Maas (51.74).

Likewise, Kalle Makinen came up on the right side of a close touch in the 50 free, beating Alabama’s Charlie Hawke 19.73 to 19.79.

Auburn also got victories from Evan McInerny in the 200 fly (1:44.78) and Andrew Simmons in the 200 back (1:42.15).

The aforementioned Hawke had a big day for the Crimson Tide. He also won the 200 free in a strong 1:32.61 and then the 500 free in 4:16.68. Derek Maas also doubled, winning the 200 breast in 1:54.93 and the 200 IM in 1:45.75.

Alabama’s only other individual win came in the 100 free, where Kaique Alves stopped the clock in 43.11, just ahead of Auburn’s Makinen (43.16) and Christian Sztolcman (43.22).

While the 400 free wouldn’t determine the outcome of the men’s day, it was still an incredibly close and fun race with bragging rights on the line.

The rangy Hawke got the Crimson Tide out to a strong lead early on with a 42.53, a time which would’ve easily won the individual 100 free. Makinen got Auburn going with a 43.25, just off of his individual time earlier in the session.

On the second leg, Alabama’s Alves (42.63) and Auburn’s Logan Tirheimer (42.66) had nearly identical splits, meaning that Alabama had just over a half second lead at the halfway point. Aidan Stoffle closed the gap on the third leg, splitting 43.11 to Tim Korstanje‘s 43.56, putting Auburn within 0.30s with just the anchor leg to go.

Sztolcman did his best for the Tigers, nearly catching Alabama anchor Matthew Menke at the 350 point. But Menke just managed to hold the lead, touching in 2:51.56 to Auburn’s 2:51.64 and putting the bow on an exciting day of racing in Auburn.

Head coach, Ryan Wochomurka

“We fought really well on both sides today. It’s certainly a disappointing outcome on the women’s side but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort. It wasn’t a lack of execution. We gave our best and that’s all you can ask for. Excited for our men to pick up a win and I’m excited about where we’re at right now, even a month out from the SEC Championships. We’ll see them again in a month and at the NCAA Championships. I can’t say enough about the incredible environment that was here today. With our fans and students packing the house, that was a great advantage for us.”

On Mason’s record-breaking swim…

“That was awesome. It was a record held by Zane Grothe our volunteer assistant and he was counting laps for him. Zane has done a great job with our distance group, helping them understand how to achieve and push yourself to a different level. Mason’s done a great job of that. He’s really continued to level up and that’s encouraging from him right now.”

Sophomore, Mason Mathias

“I think one of the best things about our team and our culture here is that just aim to have fun. This is what we love to do and we train to race. We’re not here just to train but we’re trying to race and when we get an opportunity to throw down and swim our best events maybe put on some suits, it’s a really exciting time. I love our distance group and I love every time I get on those blocks, knowing I have three or four other guys in the same heat that I know can throw down with me.”

On Zane lap counting for him

“It’s incredible. He was an aerospace engineer major and I am a mechanical engineer. He’s helped me with much more than just swimming. He’s helped me be a true student-athlete. To have him count for me, I couldn’t have asked for anything better. He’s had such a great attitude about it as well because he wants us to break it.”