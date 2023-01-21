Arizona State vs. Cal — Dual Meet Live Recap

#9/1 CAL VS. #4 ARIZONA STATE

January 21, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

SCY (25 yards)

11:00 AM Pacific Time (2:00 PM Eastern Time)

And we’re back at it again with yet another dual meet live recap, covering a Pac-12 showdown between Arizona State and Cal. The men’s side of this meet in particular is going to be extremely competitive, as the Cal men are the defending NCAA champions and the ASU men are ranked #4 in the latest SwimSwam power rankings—although the Sun Devils have been ranked #1 in the last two CSCAA polls and scored the most points in a mythical NCAA championship based off of midseason times.

Even though Cal is the top men’s team in the NCAA, the ASU men are coming with a lot of momentum, especially after they set five different nation-leading times in their dual against Stanford yesterday. One particular highlight was Leon Marchand, who clocked a crazy 1:49.16 200 breast and 1:38.89 200 IM double in the same session. With the 400 IM being raced over the 200 IM today, Marchand could be on NCAA record watch in his best event.

On the women’s side, the #9 Cal women will be favored against an unranked ASU team. However, ASU’s Lindsay Looney made some noise at the ASU-Stanford meet yesterday as well, being just off her personal best in the 200 fly.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:37.02

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:24.42

WOMEN’S 1000 FREE

MEN’S 1000 FREE

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:47.12

2022 Invite Time: 1:45.42

MEN’S 200 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:35.88

2022 Invite Time: 1:33.08

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.89

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.69

2022 Invite Time: 52.46

MEN’S 100 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 47.59

2022 Invite Time: 45.87

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:01.56

2022 Invite Time: 59.87

MEN’S 100 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.87

2022 Invite Time: 52.20

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:59.23

2022 Invite Time: 1:56.14

MEN’S 200 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:46.31

2022 Invite Time: 1:42.42

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 22.71

2022 Invite Time: 22.16

MEN’S 50 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.82

2022 Invite Time: 19.28

WOMEN’S 1M DIVING

MEN’S 1M DIVING

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 49.44

2022 Invite Time: 48.44

MEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 43.59

2022 Invite Time: 42.34

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:57.07

2022 Invite Time: 1:53.97

MEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:44.82

2022 Invite Time: 1:40.92

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:13.89

2022 Invite Time: 2:09.15

MEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:57.95

2022 Invite Time: 1:53.23

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20

2022 Invite Time: 4:43.08

MEN’S 500 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:22.35

2022 Invite Time: 4:14.96

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.69

2022 Invite Time: 52.35

MEN’S 100 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 47.23

2022 Invite Time: 45.57

WOMEN’S 3M DIVING

MEN’S 3M DIVING

WOMEN’S 400 IM

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:17.30

2022 Invite Time: 4:10.00

MEN’S 400 IM

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:51.31

2022 Invite Time: 3:43.50

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:16.32

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY