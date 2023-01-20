Leon Marchand Clocks NCAA-Leading 1:49.16 200 Breast And 1:38.89 200 IM In One Day

Arizona State vs. Stanford
- January 20, 2023
- Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Live Stream
- Live Results under “Arizona State vs. Stanford” on MeetMobile
Leon Marchand is unstoppable.
At the Arizona State vs. Stanford dual meet on Friday, Marchand posted a time of 1:49.16 in the 200 breast, which now stands as the fastest time in the NCAA for the 2022-23 season by over a second. He then proceeded to go 1:38.89 in the 200 IM, which beats out his previous season-best of 1:39.28 set at midseason invites.
Prior to today, the nation’s #1 time in the 200 breast was held by Penn’s Matt Fallon, who clocked a 1:50.28 at the Zippy midseason invite. Marchand now owns NCAA-leading times in four different events: the 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.
All the ASU men were suited at this meet.
Men’s 200-Yard Breast Top Times, 2022-23 Season:
- Leon Marchand, Arizona State, ASU vs. Stanford — 1:49.16
- Matt Fallon, Penn, Zippy Invite — 1:50.28
- Alex Sanchez, Texas A&M, Art Adamson Invite — 1:51.09
- Andres Puente Bustamente, Texas A&M, Art Adamson Invite — 1:51.14
- Aleksas Savickas, Florida, Georgia Invite — 1:51.29
Men’s 200-Yard IM Top Times, 2022-23 Season:
- Leon Marchand, Arizona State, ASU vs. Stanford — 1:38.88
- Leon Marchand, Arizona State, NC State Invite — 1:39.28
- Leon Marchand, Arizona State, NC State Invite — 1:41.00
- Destin Lasco, Cal, Minnesota Invite — 1:41.52
- Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M, Art Adamson Invite — 1:41.83
Marchand is the defending NCAA champion and second-fastest performer of all-time in the 200 breast, but we haven’t seen him go all-out in the event this season until now—he opted for the 200 fly over the 200 breast at midseason invites. This swim marks just Marchand’s second time under 1:50-point in the event, and just under a second slower than his personal best of 1:48.20 which he clocked to win NCAAs..
Comparative Splits, Leon Marchand 200 Breast:
|Leon Marchand, 2022 NCAAs
|Leon Marchand, 2023 ASU vs. Stanford
|50y
|24.67
|24.97
|100y
|27.34 (52.01)
|27.54 (52.51)
|150y
|27.87 (1:19.88)
|28.95 (1:21.46)
|200y
|28.32 (1:48.20)
|27.70 (1:49.16)
|Total
|1:48.20
|1:49.16
In the 200 IM, Marchand swam his third-fastest time in the event, with only his 1:38.83 from 2022 NCAA prelims and his 1:37.69 from NCAA finals being faster. That 1:37.69 remains the fastest-time ever clocked in the men’s 200 IM.
Notably, Marchand was on US Open, and NCAA record pace for the first 150 yards of his race today, but he slowed down on his freestyle leg and was over a second slower than NCAAs on his final 50.
Comparative Splits, Leon Marchand 200 IM:
|Leon Marchand, 2022 NCAAs
|Leon Marchand, 2023 ASU vs. Stanford
|Fly
|21.42
|21.40
|Back
|24.32
|24.39
|Breast
|28.41
|28.44
|Free
|23.54
|24.66
|Total
|1:37.69
|1:38.89
Also at the ASU-Stanford meet, Marchand clocked a best time of 51.15 in the 100 breast, which stands 0.01 seconds off Reid Mikuta’s NCAA-leading time of 51.14. He still remains undefeated in individual events this season.
I know you guys in the USA love yards…but I really wished the NCAA’s were short course meters (it happened one time in 2000 or something?)
Just because I think we would see multiple short course WR every NCAA season…and I think publicity wise is a lot more powerful beating a WR than an NCAA record.
Then again…American swimming is the best in history so why change something that is working
i was more impressed by House’s 1:31
Are we seeing what a scy Phelps career would’ve looked like?
Yes but better. SCY swimming has evolved so much in terms of turns and being explosive off the walls.
If Phelps swam SCY he would have focused more on explosive power. Even when he was in the worst physical shape of his life and going to half of his practices he went a 1:38 in the 200 fly.
Hope he can translate that into LCM as well…for golds in Paris
https://swimswam.com/leon-marchand-crushes-404-28-400-im-european-record-for-2-swim-in-history/
That’s all I need to say. If this was a joke then you got me.
marchand might be one of the swimmers of all time
the prince that was promised
Might see a 1:36 and a 1:46 at NCAAs. Well, more like probably see.
Suited, I presume?
Yes, but after lifting of course.
Man that’s fast (both times) in season
Honestly with how things are looking, I would not be too surprised to see an NCAA record go down this weekend seems like an outside possibility.
Unless they have a 4 IM tomorrow against Cal what would have have a shot in? Not going to be that much faster in 1 day.
I have no idea what he’s swimming tomorrow but if there is a 4 IM tomorrow then I would say that but if not then I would say the 2 IM or the 2 breast for me. Again outside chance I think this happens.
Edit we haven’t seen where his 2 fly is at now as well for all we know he could swim that and drop a PB.
Well there is a 400 IM tomorrow so watch out!
It’s potential Record watch then!!!