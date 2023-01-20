Leon Marchand Clocks NCAA-Leading 1:49.16 200 Breast And 1:38.89 200 IM In One Day

Arizona State vs. Stanford

January 20, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

SCY (25 Yards)

Live Stream

Live Results under “Arizona State vs. Stanford” on MeetMobile

Leon Marchand is unstoppable.

At the Arizona State vs. Stanford dual meet on Friday, Marchand posted a time of 1:49.16 in the 200 breast, which now stands as the fastest time in the NCAA for the 2022-23 season by over a second. He then proceeded to go 1:38.89 in the 200 IM, which beats out his previous season-best of 1:39.28 set at midseason invites.

Prior to today, the nation’s #1 time in the 200 breast was held by Penn’s Matt Fallon, who clocked a 1:50.28 at the Zippy midseason invite. Marchand now owns NCAA-leading times in four different events: the 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

All the ASU men were suited at this meet.

Men’s 200-Yard Breast Top Times, 2022-23 Season:

Leon Marchand, Arizona State, ASU vs. Stanford — 1:49.16 Matt Fallon, Penn, Zippy Invite — 1:50.28 Alex Sanchez, Texas A&M, Art Adamson Invite — 1:51.09 Andres Puente Bustamente, Texas A&M, Art Adamson Invite — 1:51.14 Aleksas Savickas, Florida, Georgia Invite — 1:51.29

Men’s 200-Yard IM Top Times, 2022-23 Season:

Leon Marchand, Arizona State, ASU vs. Stanford — 1:38.88 Leon Marchand, Arizona State, NC State Invite — 1:39.28 Leon Marchand, Arizona State, NC State Invite — 1:41.00 Destin Lasco, Cal, Minnesota Invite — 1:41.52 Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M, Art Adamson Invite — 1:41.83

Marchand is the defending NCAA champion and second-fastest performer of all-time in the 200 breast, but we haven’t seen him go all-out in the event this season until now—he opted for the 200 fly over the 200 breast at midseason invites. This swim marks just Marchand’s second time under 1:50-point in the event, and just under a second slower than his personal best of 1:48.20 which he clocked to win NCAAs..

Comparative Splits, Leon Marchand 200 Breast:

Leon Marchand, 2022 NCAAs Leon Marchand, 2023 ASU vs. Stanford 50y 24.67 24.97 100y 27.34 (52.01) 27.54 (52.51) 150y 27.87 (1:19.88) 28.95 (1:21.46) 200y 28.32 (1:48.20) 27.70 (1:49.16) Total 1:48.20 1:49.16

In the 200 IM, Marchand swam his third-fastest time in the event, with only his 1:38.83 from 2022 NCAA prelims and his 1:37.69 from NCAA finals being faster. That 1:37.69 remains the fastest-time ever clocked in the men’s 200 IM.

Notably, Marchand was on US Open, and NCAA record pace for the first 150 yards of his race today, but he slowed down on his freestyle leg and was over a second slower than NCAAs on his final 50.

Comparative Splits, Leon Marchand 200 IM:

Leon Marchand, 2022 NCAAs Leon Marchand, 2023 ASU vs. Stanford Fly 21.42 21.40 Back 24.32 24.39 Breast 28.41 28.44 Free 23.54 24.66 Total 1:37.69 1:38.89

Also at the ASU-Stanford meet, Marchand clocked a best time of 51.15 in the 100 breast, which stands 0.01 seconds off Reid Mikuta’s NCAA-leading time of 51.14. He still remains undefeated in individual events this season.