Summer Juniors Qualifier Ethan Wang Commits to Cornell for 2023

Ethan Wang from San Ramon, California has committed to swim and study at Cornell beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

“I am both honored and thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to Cornell University! I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Coach Wes and Coach Jake for this tremendous recognition of my potential as a college swimmer. Thank you to Coach Steve Morsilli at the Pleasanton Seahawks who has trained me well to compete at the elite level. Thank you to my parents, brother, teammates and unwavering friends who have supported me unconditionally. I am humbled by the outlook of being challenged athletically and academically at Cornell. Go Big Red!”

Wang swims for Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks (CROW) under head coach Joe Natina. He has been the Pacific Swimming Athlete Representative for the Pleasanton Seahawks since 2020.

He most recently competed at LaMirada Sectionals in mid-December 2022. There he was seventh in the 200 fly swimming a personal best time of 1:51.09. His previous best stood at a 1:51.83 which he swam in April 2022. He also competed in the 1000 free at Sectionals where he swam a 9:31.00 to finish 14th.

This past summer, he swam at LCM Summer Juniors. There he was 29th in the 1500 free (16:08.60), 33rd in the 800 free (8:26.18, a personal best), 58th in the 400 free (4:05.30), and 52nd in the 200 free (1:54.31).

Wang is currently in the middle of his senior year at Dougherty Valley High School. This past May, he was a CIF North Coast Champion as he won the 500 free in a personal best time of 4:26.60.

His best SCY times are:

200 free: 1:38.72

500 free: 4:26.60

1650 free: 15:37.77

400 IM: 4:00.77

Wang has the potential to make a huge impact upon his arrival this fall. His best time in the 500 free would be the fastest on Cornell’s roster so far this season, and his best time in the 1650 would be second on the roster (only a second behind the fastest swimmer this season). In addition, his 200 free would be fifth on the roster this season, meaning a little improvement could be a big impact to the team’s 800 free relay.

The Cornell men finished seventh out of eight teams at the 2022 Ivy League Championships. Wang’s best time in the 500 would have made him Cornell’s only finalist in the event, making the C final. He also would have scored in the C final of both the 200 free and during the timed finals session of the 1650 free.

Wang joins Michael Wywrocki, Blake Conway, Haihan Xu, Owen Dankert, and Julian Correa in the class of 2027. Notably, like Wang, Correa also is from California and a mid-distance freestyler.

