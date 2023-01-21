Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand Swims 1:48.82 200 Breast, Hits Another #1 Time in NCAA With 51.01 100 BR

#9/1 CAL VS. NR/#4 ARIZONA STATE

  • January 21, 2023
  • Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • 11:00 AM Pacific Time (2:00 PM Eastern Time)
  • Live Stream
  • Live Results on Meet Mobile
  • Meet Preview

After hitting the #1 time in the NCAA yesterday in both the 200 IM and 200 breast, Arizona State’s Leon Marchand swam a 51.01 to be the fastest time in the 100 breast so far this season. Marchand was suited up for the swim.

Prior to today, the #1 time in the NCAA was a 51.14 from Auburn’s Reid Mituka which he swam at midseason. Marchand now has the top time in the NCAA in five events: the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Notably, the 100 breast and 400 IM fall on the same day at NCAAs.

Men’s 100 Breast Top Times this Season:

Notably, Marchand swam to a win today by over two seconds as Cal’s Reece Whitley swam a 53.36. Unlike Marchand, Whitley was not suited up for the race.

Marchand did not swim the 100 breast at last year’s NCAA Championships as he instead swam the 400 IM, an event he was second behind Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez who is making his return to Cal this semester and did not swim at a midseason meet.

Marchand’s 100 breast from today would have been sixth at last year’s NCAAs. Minnesota’s Max McHugh won the event in a 49.90.

Today’s swim shows some consistency from Marchand as he swam the event at yesterday’s dual meet against Stanford where he captured a win in a 51.15, which was only 0.01 off the top time in the NCAA so far then. He was suited for that swim as well. He has only competed in the SCY event four times, all being within this 2022-2023 NCAA season.

Marchand also swam another NCAA best time in the 200 breast. Marchand swam a 1:48.82 after swimming a 1:49.16 at yesterday’s dual meet against Stanford.

Men’s 200 Breast Top Times this Season:

  • Leon Marchand, Arizona State, 1:48.82
  • Matt Fallon, Penn, Zippy Invite — 1:50.28
  • Alex Sanchez, Texas A&M, 1:51.09
  • Andres Puente Bustamente, Texas A&M, 1:51.14
  • Aleksas Savickas, Florida, 1:51.29

Unlike the 100 breast, Marchand swims the 200 breast more often, and won the event at last year’s NCAA Championships. There he won in a 1:48.20. Marchand swam the event at Arizona State’s dual meet against Cal last year swimming a 1:54.35. That was his first time swimming the event for the Sun Devils.

Steve Nolan
1 hour ago

comment image

