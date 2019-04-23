Mason Manta Rays Ricky Dungan Chooses NAIA Lindsey Wilson College For 2019

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ricky Dungan of Wilmington High School in Wilmington, Ohio and the Mason Manta Rays has announced that he will be swimming, and cycling, for the NAIA school Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky next year. Dungan is primarily a freestyler with a range from the 50 to the 500. He joins a Blue Raiders team that tied for 4th place at the 2019 Mid-South Conference Championships and missed out on 3rd place by 13 points.

Congratulations to Manta Ray Ricky Dungan who just committed to Lindsey Wilson College to be a dual sport athlete in swimming 🏊🏼 and cycling 🚴! #dualsport #proudteam #proudcoaches pic.twitter.com/bXIPGPkVzE — Mason Manta Rays (@RAYSswimming) January 20, 2019

Dungan swam the 50 and 500-yard freestyles at the 2019 Southwest District Sectionals, winning the 50-yard freestyle (22.53) and took 3rd in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.21). This punched his ticket to the Ohio High School State Championship meet where he took 13th place in the 50-yard freestyle (22.18) and 16th place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:55.22) after setting new career PRs in prelims.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.97

100 free – 49.16

200 free – 1:45.40

500 free – 4:46.21

At the 2019 NAIA Championships Lindsey Wilson took 7th place as a team, and while Dungan would easily be able to qualify for nationals, he is just outside of scoring range for any of his individual events. His career-best time in the 200-yard freestyle would have made their 800 freestyle relay at nationals .75 seconds faster, however. Dungan is the school’s only documented signee for the class of 2023 that we’ve seen.

