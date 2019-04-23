Santa Clara Butterflier Ashley Ma Elects to Stay In State, Chooses UC-Davis

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashley Ma of Fremont High School and Santa Clara Swim Club will stay in state and swim for UC-Davis in the fall of 2019. A butterfly specialist, Ma will be joining an Aggie team that was runner ups at the 2019 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships with career-best times in both butterfly events that would have scored points for the team.

“UC Davis has so much to offer in and out of the pool! I loved the team atmosphere, academic opportunities, as well as the amazing coaching staff. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for always supporting me. I can’t wait to be part of the team and am looking forward to the next four years! GO AGS!!”

During the 2018 California High School season, Ma swam the 100-yard butterfly at the California CIF Central Coast Section Championships and took 5th, which qualified her for the California High School State Championship meet. There, she took 11th place in finals after setting a PR in prelims. At the 2019 Far Western Short Course Championships, she won a silver medal in the 200-yard butterfly (2:03.52).

Best Times in Yards:

100 fly – 54.99

200 fly – 2:03.52

50 free – 24.38

100 free – 53.71

While her career-best time in the 100 yard butterfly would have been the fastest time for the Aggies last season, Ma’s best 200 yard butterfly time would only be the 5th fastest time on the team. Ma will join Sophia Sebastian, Eloise Engs, Olivia Greenberg, Dani Fasan, Jay Jay Eaton, and Amelia Cho as members of the Class of 2023, a class stacked full of IMers and breaststrokers with Eaton being the only other butterfly specialist.

