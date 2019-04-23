All Around Freestyle Talent Ryan Maierle Commits to Binghamton University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ryan Maierle of Fordham Preparatory School and Badger Swim Club in Larchmont, New York, has delivered his verbal commitment to attend and swim for Binghamton University for the fall of 2019. A versatile freestyler that can swim all distances, Maierle will bring career-best times in the 200-500-1650 yard freestyles that would have ranked him within the top 4 of the America East Conference for the 2018-2019 season and the fastest contested time for the Bearcats last season.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Binghamton University. Binghamton offers a great balance between its outstanding academics and athletics that is perfect for me. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for making this possible. I can’t wait for the next four years. Go Bearcats!”

At the 2018 New England Senior Championships in December, Maierle swam the 200-500-1650 yard freestyles, taking 8th place in the 200 (1:43.54), 6th place in the 500 (4:36.52), and 3rd in the 1650 (16:08.00) with a new PR. At the 2019 New York Boys Federation Championships, he took 9th place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.30) and 11th place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:39.30).

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.59

100 free – 46.60

200 free – 1:41.40

500 free – 4:33.39

1650 free – 16:08.00

His times would also have put him on ‘A’ 400 and 800-yard freestyle relays for Binghamton at the 2019 America East Conference Championships. He will be joining Michael Jiang, Zachary Ciriaco, Brandon Berger, Jackson Homan, Matthew Palguta, Justin Meyn, and Ryan Cohn as members of the class of 2023, a class already stacked with endurance-based swimmers.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.