Another teDuits for Wisconsin: Truman Sends Verbal for 2020

The University of Wisconsin system will welcome another teDuits brother into its ranks in the fall of 2020: Truman teDuits has announced his verbal commitment to the Badgers and will join Andrew Benson and Jude Williams in the class of 2024.

“I chose wisconsin [sic] because of the amazing team environment and amazing coaching staff that I believe can turn Wisconsin into one of the top swimming programs in the nation. I’m very excited to be a badger and can’t wait for the Nick (the new UW pool) to be finished which will help give the team great opportunities for training! RollBadge!”

Truman teDuits is the fourth of five swimming siblings from Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Two of his older brothers swam in college. Drew teDuits was an NCAA champion the 200 back while at UW-Madison, while Payton teDuits swam for UW-Milwaukee.

teDuits is a three-time individual Wisconsin Division 2 state champion for Edgewood High School. He won the 200 IM (1:51.84) and 100 breast (56.93) at the 2019 WIAA Boys’ Division 2 State Meet. He also contributed a 25.5 breaststroke to the winning medley relay and anchored the state title-winning 400 free relay in 46.96, all of which helped Edgewood end Monona Grove’s four-year stranglehold on the Division 2 state title. As a sophomore at the 2018 state meet he won the 100 free (46.96) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:52.50). He was the breaststroke leg (25.88) on the runner-up 200 medley relay and swam anchor on the 4th-place 400 free relay (47.48).

teDuits does his year-round swimming with Badger Aquatics Club. He recently competed at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship where he swam the 50/100/200 breast, 50 fly, and 200 IM and knocked out PBs in the 50/100 breast and 50 fly. At the end of February, he won the 200 breast, was runner-up in the 100/400 IMs, and took 3rd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 100 breast at the Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. His 50 free, 200 breast, and 100/200/400 IM times were PBs.

When he joins the Badgers, teDuits will overlap one year with breaststrokers MJ Mao and Ben Attenberger and two years with IMers Caleb Aman and Frank Niziolek and breaststroker Eli Fouts.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 26.08

100 breast – 56.12

200 breast – 2:02.80

200 IM – 1:51.49

400 IM – 4:01.63

100 fly – 50.33

50 free – 21.57

100 free – 46.96

