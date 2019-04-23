Hanover Aquatics ‘Ends Merger’ with Poseidon Swimming

The Hanover site of Poseidon Swimming in the Richmond, Virginia suburbs has ended its merger with the club, effective April 20th. Hanover Aquatics and Poseidon swimming merged in August of 2015, but Hanover Aquatics has now withdrawn from that arrangement, and returned to being a standalone club.

Hanover Aquatics trains at the Burkwood Swim & Racquet Club in Mechanicsville, Virginia, and draws swimmers from Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, and Chesterfield counties.

“Our teams came together for many reasons back in 2015, but it has become clear that a new identity for our athletes, families and coaches was needed,” said Hanover Aquatics president Juanita Wilson. “Our team culture at Hanover has really taken off in a positive way this year. Our new colors are the start of something very special. We are excited to be moving forward on our own. We look forward to revealing our new logo within the next few weeks. We wanted our kids to be involved in the process because this is ultimately their team.”

Dave Kienlen, who was named the head site coach for Poseidon Hanover shortly after the merger, will take up the mantle as head coach of the new standalone club.

“I believe every child we work with comes to us as a ‘diamond in the rough!’” Kienlen said of the club philosophy. “Our job as parents, coaches, teachers or supervisors is to teach skills properly and safely, encourage continual improvement from the heart, support the aspiring athlete with a nurturing sense of purpose, eternal patience, and always maintain a never-ending hope and belief that success will follow. We are to polish that little ‘diamond in the rough,’ make it grow and glow so it can shine its light in all aspects of life.”

Poseidon Swimming still lists two sites on its website: the Midlothian Athletic Club and the Woodlake Aquatic & Fitness Center.

The united Poseidon club finished 8th in the combined-gender team standings at the Virginia LSC age group championships in March and 5th in the senior championships. In the last short course championship season before the merger, the Poseidon women placed 2nd and the Poseidon men placed 4th at the senior championship; and the combined team placed 3rd at the age group championships. Hanover didn’t compete in either of those meets.