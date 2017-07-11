Mark Spitz’s Role With SportTV Confirmed

Mark Spitz’s role with SportTV this summer has been confirmed. The 9-time Olympic Champion will be working for Brazil’s SportTV as a special guest to discuss pre and post finals coverage every evening of swimming in Budapest for the 2017 World Championships.

Domestic rights holder SportTV is a sport-oriented Portuguese-language broadcasting network. They covered Swimming at the Rio 2016 Olympics with the same group that they are bringing to Budapest. This team includes Milton Leite, Mariana Brochado, Alexandre Pussieldi, Alexandre Oliveria, and Edgar Alencar. With swimming being SportTV’s main coverage focus among the 6 disciplines in Budapest, it has been confirmed that they will have 67-year-old Spitz will be summarizing each finals session directly from Budapest.

Although the Olympic gold medalist has been out of the pool for years, he has been busy behind the scenes. Spitz worked with SportTV during Rio 2016 in their award-winning “É Campeão” program. He also previously commentated for ABC Sports and covered the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal and the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Over the 16 days of competition SportTV will commit the full team to broadcast live all 6 water sports (swimming, open water, synchronized swimming, water polo, diving, and high diving). Milton Leite was the voice of swimming for SportTV in Rio and will be returning this year to commentate at his second World Championships. Returners Mariana Brochado and Alexandre Pussieldi will work together commentating and Edgar Alencar and Alexandre Oliveria will be reporting. Spitz is SportTV’s special guest, discussing daily pre and post finals coverage every night of swimming.