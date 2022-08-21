Luke Hobson Goes A Massive (Unofficial) Best Time Of 1:45.59 In The 200 Free

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL

Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sydney, Australia

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)

Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)

Start Times Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Full US roster

Full Australian roster

MEN’S 200M FREESTYLE, TRADITIONAL

The American trio was 1-2-3 at the 50m turn, led by Grant House. House would lead the race at the 200 as well, actually pulling away from the field just a bit on the 2nd 50. Teammate Luke Hobson had a fantastic 3rd 50 to take over the lead, while Trenton Julian put up a huge last 50 to overtake House as well. In the end, it was Hobson winning the race in a sizzling 1:45.59, with Julian touching 2nd in 1:46.66, and House 3rd (1:47.02). Australia’s Zac Incerti touched the wall 4th, leaving Mack Horton in 5th.

Above excerpt written by Spencer Penland.

In the men’s 200 free race at the 2022 Duel In the Pool competition, American swimmer Luke Hobson had a huge showing, winning in a mark of 1:45.59. And while the times from this competition aren’t counted as official, what Hobson put up is a 0.55-second drop from his official lifetime best of 1:46.14 set a few weeks ago at U.S. Nationals.

Hobson, who finished seventh in the 200 free at April’s U.S. trials and narrowly missed qualifying for the the 2022 World Championships, has now become a favorite to make future international squads. In fact, the time he went today would have finished third at trials, ahead of actual third-place swimmer Carson Foster‘s 1:45.66 time.

The only three American men who have been faster than Hobson this year are Drew Kibler, Kieran Smith, and Carson Foster. Both Kibler and Smith represented the United States in the 200 free individually at the 2022 World Championships.

Men’s 200 Free, 2021-22 U.S. Rankings:

In 2022, Hobson’s improvement trajectory has been huge in the 200 free, as he came into the year with a personal best time of 1:49.10.

Also swimming an unofficial best time today was Trenton Julian, who took second behind Hobson in 1:46.66, which is 0.03 seconds faster than his official best time of 1:46.69.