The US Wins Duel in the Pool: Social Media Trophy Edition

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL
- Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Sydney, Australia
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)
- Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)
- Start Times
- Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday
- Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
- Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Full US roster
- Full Australian roster
- Day 3 Live Recap
The Duel in the Pool between Australia and the USA has concluded, with the USA taking the win with a score of 309-284. The event began with an open water race on day 1 and pool events on day 2 and 3.
See the US celebrate their victory on social media below:
Champs #DuelInThePool pic.twitter.com/uYGKQxMCTW
— Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) August 21, 2022