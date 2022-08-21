Silver Medal Club Dayton Raiders Name Paul Murphy New Head Coach

The Dayton Raiders in Beavercreek, Ohio has announced Paul Murphy as the club’s new head coach.

Murphy comes to the club from the Lawrence Aquahawks in Kansas. Murphy has a long resume, having coached swimming in 1981. Among his stops were as head coach at West Coast Aquatics, assistant senior coach at Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, and Director of Age Group Swimming at PEAK Swimming in California.

In his career, Murphy has coached 70+ Olympic Trials qualifiers, 5 Olympians, more than 40 High School All-Americans, several state champions, and swimmers who went on to achieve 35 CSCAA ALl-America awards.

Among his athletes’ most recent achievements is a new marker for Murphy’s resume: American Record holder. Yaseen El Demerdash currently owns four American Records in para-swimming in the SB9 breaststroke events.

Murphy swam collegiately at the University of Missouri – St. Louis and South Carolina State College. He was an All-America honoree in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.

According to a press release, Murphy “values family and positive team culture along with success in the pool. He feels strongly about nurturing the “whole” child.”

The Dayton Raiders are a USA Swimming silver medal club that has developed a number of high profile NCAA DIvision I athletes. Recently, that includes Cody Bybee, who as a junior last season won four All-America honors as a member of Arizona State’s relays. That includes a leg of their NCAA runner-up 400 free relay.

Murphy replaces Kevin Weldon, who retired from coaching this summer after a 42+ year coaching career.