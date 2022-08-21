2022 Duel in the Pool: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL

Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sydney, Australia

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)

Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)

Start Times Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Full US roster

Full Australian roster

The final day of the 2022 Duel in the Pool will feature another jam-packed event lineup. We’ll have more of the same from yesterday’s action, including traditional events, as well as skins, broken, mystery, and more unique relays.

Team USA comes into today’s action with a 13 point lead over Australia. The U.S. performed well in the skins races yesterday, so we’ll see if they can continue to do so today. Michael Andrew and Justin Ress were critical to the Americans’ success yesterday, so we’ll be looking to them, as well as Ryan Held, to help lead the Americans to close the meet out.

For the Aussies, Emma McKeon, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Kaylee McKeown had strong showings yesterday, and they’ll continue to be the key to Australian success. So far, the U.S. has been swimming better in the men’s events while Australia has been performing well in the women’s events. The key to team victory today could be the U.S. getting things going in the women’s events, or Australia gaining more steam on the men’s side of things.

Mixed 6x50m Freestyle Relay (1M, 2F) Swimming 2×50 each

Women’s 800m Broken Freestyle

Men’s 200m Freestyle, Traditional

Mixed 4x100m MC Freestyle Relay (2M, 2F)

Women’s 3x50m Freestyle, Skins

Men’s 3x50m Breaststroke, Skins

Women’s 100m Butterfly, Traditional

Women’s 3x50m Backstroke, Skins

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Traditional

Men’s 100m Backstroke, Traditional

MC 3x50m Freestyle, Skins

Women’s 100m Freestyle, Traditional

Men’s 400m Broken Freestyle

Men’s 50m Freestyle, Traditional

Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Traditional

Men’s 3x50m Butterfly, Skins

MC 100m Form-Stroke

Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Mystery

2x200m vs 4x100m Freestyle Random Relay (2M 2F)