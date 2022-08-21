Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Duel in the Pool: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL

  • Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Sydney, Australia
  • Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)
  • Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)
  • Start Times
    • Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday
    • Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
    • Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Full US roster
  • Full Australian roster

The final day of the 2022 Duel in the Pool will feature another jam-packed event lineup. We’ll have more of the same from yesterday’s action, including traditional events, as well as skins, broken, mystery, and more unique relays.

Team USA comes into today’s action with a 13 point lead over Australia. The U.S. performed well in the skins races yesterday, so we’ll see if they can continue to do so today. Michael Andrew and Justin Ress were critical to the Americans’ success yesterday, so we’ll be looking to them, as well as Ryan Held, to help lead the Americans to close the meet out.

For the Aussies, Emma McKeon, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Kaylee McKeown had strong showings yesterday, and they’ll continue to be the key to Australian success. So far, the U.S. has been swimming better in the men’s events while Australia has been performing well in the women’s events. The key to team victory today could be the U.S. getting things going in the women’s events, or Australia gaining more steam on the men’s side of things.

Ailin
10 seconds ago

The points are already displayed wrong on channel 7. Oh this is going to be fun

Oceanian
7 minutes ago

Liesl says you need a calculator to ensure scoring is correct..

Then she announces US leads by 11 points while on-screen graphic shows 13 points…

…and swimswam story above says 9 points…

ummmm ok…. where is my calculator?

Sub13
11 minutes ago

Can confirm Shayna is here. Apparently she had another event on last night.

bobthebuilderrocks
13 minutes ago

That fly skins for men could be interesting, Temple vs Casas vs Julian?

Sub13
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
11 minutes ago

Temple doesn’t have a great 50 fly. I will be shocked if he makes the final round. I will be shocked if any Aussie makes the final round.

bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Sub13
5 minutes ago

Oh, didn’t know that.

Sub13
15 minutes ago

Just realised there’s no womens relay tonight.

Obviously US will use their power play on the men’s relay because that’s a guaranteed win. I guess Australia might use it on the opening relay? That seems like their best chance to win a relay.

Oceanian
17 minutes ago

Last night was more fun than I remembered from previous Duels so let the fun continue!

Sub13
24 minutes ago

Ok I’m here again for night 2 of Duel! Waaaay fewer people than last night (as expected for a Sunday) and a lot quieter but still should be fun.

I suspect US will win and will slightly increase their lead from last night. I have them winning by 20. We will repeat the theme of US men and Aus women dominance. US men last night went 1-2-3 in both skins which got them major points, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did it again. Aus women could potentially pull that off in free but US women made the final round in both skins last night, and Nelson is a great backstroke skins performer (at least in ISL).

commonwombat
Reply to  Sub13
3 minutes ago

The reality is that whilst currently, and over recent years, AUS women are probably the no2 women’s team internationally and will usually run USA close; the AUS men are just “mid table” and reliant on a few big names to deliver results/keep relays competitive. Therefore, this is playing out “according to script”.

