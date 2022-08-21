Navy Receives Verbal From Speedo Juniors Finalist Matt Beehler

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyle and backstroke specialist Matt Beehler has announced his verbal commitment to the Navy, beginning in the 2023-2024 season. Beehler is from New York, where he is entering his senior year at Archbishop Molloy High School.

Beehler is a Summer Speedo Juniors finalist as well as a Winter US Open qualifier. He trains and competes with the Long Island Aquatic Club.

I’m thrilled and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Naval Academy. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who supported me through this journey. I can’t wait to join the brotherhood and serve my country! Go Navy!! Beat Army!!

Beehler competed at the 2022 New York High School Boys State Championships in the 50 free and 100 back. In the 50, he finished 10th in both prelims and finals. He finished in a time of 21.41, just .35 seconds off his best time, which was set in December of 2021. In the 100 back, Beehler came 3rd in both prelims and finals, touching the wall in 50.17.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 21.06

100 free- 46.20

200 free- 1:41.93

500 free- 4:31.93

100 back- 49.47

200 back- 1:46.18

At the Speedo Junior National Championships in August, Beehler swam the 100 back, 200 back, and led off the 400 free relay (all LCM). In the 200 back, he dropped a total of .84 seconds, setting a new best time at 2:04.46. He finished 11th overall, which was his highest finish of the meet. Beehler finished 57th in the 100 back, posting a time of 58.47, only .04 seconds away from his personal record.

Leading off LIAC’s 400 free relay, Beehler posted a new personal best time of 53.43, leading the team to a 28th place finish. His previous best of 53.64 was set in May.

At the 2022 Patriot League Championships, the Navy men took home the program’s 18th conference title. They finished with 870 points, scoring 133.5 more points than second place Army.

Beehler will be joining a very slim sprint freestyle group. At the 2022 championships, Navy only had two swimmers each in the 50 and 100 freestyles. In the 50 free, Navy’s top finisher Cal Aulizia was a senior last season and will not be returning. Aulizia also swam the 100 free, along with fellow senior Caleb Mauldin. Beehler’s best times would have put him 24th in the 50 and 21st in the 100.

The 100 back also had only two Navy swimmers. Mauldin won the event with junior Nathan Roodzant finishing 4th. Neither Mauldin or Roodzant will still be on the team by the time Beehler arrives. With his current best time, he would have placed 8th.

Joining Beehler in 2023 will be fellow recruits Kris Lawson, Coleman Yates, Simon Thompson, Luca Oliva, Ethan Gluck, and Kellan Pattinson. Pattinson will be joining Beehler in the sprint and backstroke groups, with a 45.19 in the 100 free and 49.28 in the 100 back. Lawson also dabbles in those events, holding a 49.16 in the 100 free and 49.55 in the 100 back. He also swims fly, owning a 100 fly time that would have placed 5th at last year’s Patriot League Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.