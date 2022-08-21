Texas State Finalist Ryan Mills (2023) Commits to the Air Force

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ryan Mills, a Texas High School State finalist and Futures qualifier, has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Air Force Academy. Mills is entering her senior year at Round Rock High School and is expected to arrive in Colorado ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy! I am beyond thankful for my coaches, family, and friends who helped me get to where I am today!

Mills trains and competes with the Aquatex Swim Team in Round Rock, Texas. She primarily specializes in sprint to mid-distance freestyle and butterfly.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 23.70

100 free- 51.73

200 free- 1:50.56

100 fly- 55.67

200 fly- 2:03.40

At the 2022 UIL 6A (largest schools) State Championships, Mills competed in the individual 200 free and 100 fly. She also led off Round Rock’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays. In the 200 free, Mills finished 19th in 1:52.20, about 1.64 seconds off her best from 2021. She qualified for finals in the 100 fly, setting a new personal best with each swim. In prelims she went 55.95, then came back to finish 11th with a 55.67 in finals to drop a total of .48 seconds.

In July, Mills swam at the College Station Futures Championships. She competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly (all LCM). Her highest finish came in the 200 fly, where she qualified 32nd in prelims and finished 31st with a 2:29.31 at finals. Her best time is 2:23.82, set in July of 2021. In the 200 free, she swam a 2:13.27, about 4 seconds away from her personal best, finishing 53rd.

The Air Force Women compete as part of the Mountain West Conference. At the 2022 championships, they finished 7th out of 9 teams. Head coach Colleen Murphy has been leading the team for the last 5 years and was an assistant coach for the previous 5.

With a whole year of high school ahead of her, Mills is expected to be an asset to the Air Force with times that would already score at conference. In the 200 free, her best time of 1:50.56 would have placed her 13th at last year’s championships. Freshman Addie Orris was the top finisher for the Air Force, coming in 15th with a 1:52.48.

In both the 100 and 200 fly, Mills would have been 16th, this time ranking 3rd among the team. All four of the girls that would have finished ahead of her (2 in the 100 fly and 2 in the 200 fly) are underclassmen and are expected to still be on the team when Mills arrives.

When Mills arrives in Colorado, she will be joined by fellow class of 2023 recruits Kat Puchinski and Naomi Furman, who both own B-final qualifying times in their respective events.

