WATCH: The Debut of the Mixed Class/Able-Bodied Relay and All DITP Day 3 Races

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL

Duel in the Pool concluded with another session that had a mix of traditional events as well as skins and more unique relays. If you missed the action, or just didn’t want to wake up for it, USA Swimming uploaded the full live stream from the session, which you can watch below. We have the time stamps of each of the 19 events listed, so you can watch the full session or pick and choose.

If you haven’t been following the build-up to the meet or you missed the first day, make sure to check out our event primer, which explains the rules for how the non-traditional events are swum as well as all the bonuses that teams can opt to use.

The scoring was recalculated overnight, but the U.S. held a 160-147 advantage over Australia heading into the final day.

Race Timestamps