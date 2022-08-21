Swim Coach Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on a Minor in Colorado Springs

A high school swim coach in Colorado Springs was arrested on Wednesday for suspected sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Court records show that 45-year-old Sarah Bryan Jones is accused of victimizing someone between the ages of 15 and 18, a class 4 felony in Colorado punishable by up to six years in prison and $100,000 in fines. Jones is listed as a library technology educator at Mitchell High School as well as head coach of the Marauders’ boys and girls swimming teams.

Colorado Springs Police say their investigation began in June, when they received a tip regarding the possible sexual assault of a 16-year-old former Mitchell High student. They secured an arrest warrant last Wednesday for Jones and she turned herself in the same day.

Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal responded on Thursday to the “allegations of inappropriate behavior and criminal charges” leveled against Jones, who has since been placed on administrative leave.

“Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of all students,” Gaal said in the statement. “These alleged charges are egregious and violate state statutes and D11 Board of Education policies, and we will continue to work in collaboration with investigators to protect our students.”

Anyone with information that might be helpful to this investigation should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477.