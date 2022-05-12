Love Swimming? See 3,546 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,546 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR AND HEAD COACH

Park City School District is looking for a unique individual that is outgoing and highly motivated. Candidates should possess excellent communication skills, organizational skills, computer skills, be detail-oriented, and have the willingness to go the extra mile to become an integral member of one of Utah’s premier swim clubs and aquatics center.

FULL TIME SWIM COACH

The Issaquah Swim Team (IST) is searching for an energetic full-time coach to join us in developing our athletes and growing our program while teaching and modeling our core values of being swimmer centric, supporting life-long learning, having passionate coaches, following a philosophy of growth, and building community. As a coach, you could expect to work with senior, age-group, and also developmental athletes.

ACCOUNTING AND OPERATIONS MANAGER

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an experienced, passionate, professional, and energetic individual to serve as our next Accounting and Operations Manager. This employee will be responsible for the team’s accounting and financial reporting, as well as providing customer service to our members. Partnering with our staff to manage the operational logistics of the team will also be an important part of this role, and this position will report directly to the organization’s CEO.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS VOLUNTEER SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Florida State is taking applications for Volunteer Assistant coach to assist with our men’s and women’s swimming teams. The position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 1 Swimming and Diving program while working under Atlantic Coast Conference and Division 1 NCAA rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

George Mason University Intercollegiate Athletics invites applicants for a full time Assistant Men’s & Women’s Coach for Swimming & Diving. This position will primarily be responsible for coaching Diving. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment.

SENIOR ASSISTANT

The Baylor Swim Club located in Chattanooga, TN is now accepting applications for a part-time Senior Assistant Coach to help facilitate its’ growing aquatics program. The Baylor Swim Club is a school-supported and coach-operated USA Swimming club running on the campus of the Baylor School. The Baylor School is a nationally known prep school that includes day students in grades 6-12, and it features boarding students in grades 9-12 from all over the world.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Baylor Swim Club located in Chattanooga, TN is now accepting applications for an age group coach to help facilitate its growing competitive swimming program. The Baylor Swim Club is a school-supported and coach-operated USA Swimming club running on the campus of the Baylor School.

VACAVILLE SWIM CLUB FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH (CALIFORNIA)

Vacaville Swim Club in Vacaville, California is looking for a Full Time Assistant Coach to work in collaboration with the VSC Head Coach.

VP AQUATICS OPERATIONS IN THE FASTEST GROWING TECH CITY IN US!

Looking for an entrepreneur, not afraid to dream big in a high potential market; starting salary $60-70K, based on experience, education and tenacity.

HEAD COACH – ARTISTIC SWIMMING

Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics (MLA) & the Holland Aquatic Center is looking for an enthusiastic, experienced, and highly motivated, Artistic Swimming Coach to join our new team. We are looking for a synchro coach who can motivate and inspire swimmers to achieve their highest potential. This position is based in Holland, Michigan, and trains out of the Holland Aquatic Center. Although this might be a new team, you will receive all the resources to build a successful program. Pitch us your vision – we will help you get there.

HEAD COACH

Opportunity to grow and develop creatively, either full- or part-time, with compensation based upon mutual agreement.

NATION’S CAPITAL SWIMMING IS HIRING!

Nation’s Capital Swimming,Inc. has openings for assistant coaches at our Bethesda, Md. Washington, DC and Northern VA. sites. NCAP is experiencing continued growth and is seeking energetic and enthusiastic coaches to work with our Bronze and Silver level (8-13 years old) training groups. These positions are part-time and require between 8-10 hours per week on deck as well as one competitive meet per month,(16 hours over a weekend). Salary is commensurate with experience.

OCCOQUAN SWIMMING – MULTIPLE COACHING OPPORTUNITIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA

Occoquan Swimming, Inc. (OCCS) is seeking applicants to join an exceptional staff of coaches, and more in Northern Virginia.

SWIM POSITION, SWIM CAMP COUNSELOR IN FLORIDA

The Bolles Swim Camp is an annual boarding camp held on the Bolles School campus in Jacksonville, Florida. The camp provides an opportunity for swimmers to experience the rigorous training, technical coaching, and student life at the Bolles School.

SWIM SCHOOL DIRECTOR

Dynamo Swim Club is located in Metro Atlanta and has 800+ USA Competitive Swimmers, we offer swim lessons at six locations, we own and operate three facilities, manage 15 major events a year, offer a wide array of aquatic activities, including lap swim, aqua fitness classes, masters, multisport and lifeguard training.

HEAD COACH, HEAD AGE GROUP COACH, AGE GROUP COACH POSITIONS AVAILABLE

The Rocklin Swim Team located in Rocklin, CA is hiring! We are looking to fill multiple coaching positions with our year round USA team. We are seeking experienced swim professionals who are inspired and enthusiastic about working with our growing program. If this sounds like you, please email a resume and reference list to our aquatics director: Chris Stehula at [email protected]

ASSISTANT COACH OF MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Oberlin College Department of Athletics and Physical Education invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming. This is a full-time, 12-month Administrative and Professional Staff position, reporting to the Director of Athletics and Physical Education and working with the Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/RECRUITING COORDINATOR/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Centre College is a premier national liberal arts college that serves approximately 1,400 students and provides a supportive community and a flexible, personal academic path to a meaningful life and career.

DIVING COACH

The Diving Coach performs coaching responsibilities as assigned by the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR/HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The Aquatics Director/Head Coach is responsible for coaching the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. The Aquatics Director is responsible for the daily programs of the natatorium, including scheduling, safety management, aquatics programming and training, lifeguard supervision, etc. In collaboration with the Director of Athletics and Recreation and the Athletics Facilities Manager, the Director also coordinates aquatics policy development, marketing and staffing.

INSTRUCTOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Case Western Reserve University is seeking applicants for the position of Instructor of Physical Education and Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. This is a full-time, 9-month faculty position with competitive salary and excellent fringe benefits.

HEAD COACH FOR VSA

The Head Coach develops the skills and talents of team members, promotes teamwork and sportsmanship, and encourages personal development. He/She is responsible for all aspects of the swimmers’ training, including setting up swimmer groups, practice levels, workouts, practice durations, and goal setting.

PART TIME GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

This position is a graduate assistant part time swim team assistant coach for the NCAA Division II men’s and women’s swim program. This individual will assist the Head Coach in the coaching, organization, administration and promotion of all aspects of the Concordia University Irvine Swimming and Diving program.

VACAVILLE SWIM CLUB FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Vacaville Swim Club is looking for a Full Time Age Group Coach to work in collaborative with the VSC Head Coach.

HEAD COACH

Atomic City Aquatic Club (ACAC) has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Head Swim Coach. We are a year-round, USA Swimming competitive swim team (currently comprised of 60+ swimmers) with a Parent Board of Directors (BOD) providing swimming instruction and competition since our inception in 1951.

HEAD COACH

The Dayton Raiders Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for the position of head swim team coach. Applicants for the head coach of the Dayton Raiders should have a strong background in competitive swimming including technical instruction, advanced training, and coaching.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Dakota Riptide is a USA Swimming Club that operates out of two short course pools and two long course pools in the Mitchell and Huron communities. The program offers a supportive atmosphere that emphasizes sound stroke technique, wet and dryland training, and competitive opportunities at every level.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH @ SWIMATLANTA DACULA

SwimAtlanta at Dacula, GA has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Coach. This is a great opportunity to provide fun, safe swimming sessions appropriate to the ages and abilities of the children, aged 7 years and up. You will be planning and delivering swimming sessions, encouraging improvement within the various ages and ability levels, and maintaining the highest safety standard at all times

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP AND SENIOR LEVEL COACHES

All Star Aquatics is a top 100 VCC swim team of 225 athletes located in Bethesda, MD. The team focuses on creating a competitive, fun, energized training environment for all levels from beginner to the national level.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING (R0130568)

The University of Nevada is recruiting for an Assistant Coach, Swimming and Diving. Assistant coaches are responsible primarily for teaching and training of technical information related to the performance of the sport, instruction related to technique of the sport, student-athlete conditioning, and tutoring regarding practice methods and imparting strategies for competing.

ILLINOIS COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (FULL TIME)

The primary function of the Assistant Coach at Illinois College is to assist the Head Coach in all program operations, including recruiting, retaining and coaching members of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Teams. The Assistant Coach is responsible for day-to-day coaching responsibilities and is expected to meet recruiting and retention goals. This position will also assist the Head Coach on the coordination of travel, meet management, equipment management, swim lessons, and fundraising.

HEAD COACH

Atomic City Aquatic Club (ACAC) has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Head Swim Coach. We are a year-round, USA Swimming competitive swim team (currently comprised of 60+ swimmers) with a Parent Board of Directors (BOD) providing swimming instruction and competition since our inception in 1951. The Head Coach will design, implement, and be responsible for all levels of the swimming program while encouraging improvement within the various ages and ability levels, and maintaining the highest safety standard at all times. The Head Coach is expected to be fully involved in other duties and activities as part of the staff team.

AGE GROUP COACH

Socal Aquatics is a nationally competitive swim team of 300+ athletes located in Tustin, Orange County, CA. The team focuses on creating a fun, energized, race paced training environment for all levels from beginner to Jr National, Sr National levels, and Olympic Trials.

DELMAR DOLFINS LEAD AGE GROUP/ PERFORMANCE GROUP 3 COACH

Delmar Dolfins Lead Age Group/ Performance Group 3 Coach.

TWO RIVERS HIGH SCHOOL SEEKS ASSISTANT GIRLS SWIM COACH

Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights is seeking an assistant swim coach for their Girls Swim & Dive team for the Fall season of 8/15/22-11/19/22. Candidates should have past experience in swimming, either as a coach or athlete. The assistant coach will work with the head coach on conducting practices and competitions.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/POOL OPERATOR

This position reports to the Head Swimming coach and is responsible to assist in all phases of a competitive intercollegiate swimming program in compliance with NCAA conference, America East Conference, and institutional rules and regulations.

LEAD & ASSISTANT COACHES

EVOLUTION AQUATICS, a year-round swim team in Huntersville North Carolina, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches to join our staff. Ideal candidates are passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development. The candidate will join our coaching staff to assist with or lead practice groups ranging in age from 6 to 18 years old.

HEAD SWIM COACH/AQUATICS CENTER DIRECTOR

Opportunity to work in a state-of-the-art swim facility, opened in 2016 as an integral part of a new hospital-integrated Wellness and Fitness Center and Outdoor Sports Complex. Be a part of developing a new and exciting swim program for our beautiful South Louisiana community and region.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, TRIANGLE AQUATIC CENTER

The primary responsibility of the Executive Director is to proactively execute the long-term mission of the Triangle Aquatic Center with passion, purpose, and integrity. The four (4) high-level responsibilities of the position include 1) Mission – developing and nurturing community Strategic Partnerships to build and operate public aquatic facilities including ongoing expansions and renovations, 2) development and fundraising and 3) program development and 4) day-to-day operations and customer success.

ASSISTANT COACH (MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING)

The Part-Time Assistant Coach assists the Head Coach in organizing, developing and administering an intercollegiate program for a designated sport in compliance with the rules and regulations of the department, the university, the NCAA Division III, the Middle Atlantic Conference, and any other organization or association in which the department may hold membership.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

ACES Swim Club, located in Centennial Colorado, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach that will help us deliver on our vision and guide the development and growth of our established team. ACES is a coach owned team and is looking for an experienced and motivated Age Group Coach that will lead our over 250 swimmers and age group coaches to reach new heights.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Alfred University seeks applicants for a graduate assistant for Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. The Graduate Assistant will assist the head coach while working towards a master’s degree. Candidates must be accepted into a graduate program (including but not limited to; College Student Development, MBA, Engineering, Counseling, etc) at Alfred University (https://www.alfred.edu/admissions/graduate/index.cfm). This position covers the length of their graduate school commitment. The University provides free tuition and a stipend.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DIVING

UMass Amherst, the Commonwealth’s flagship campus, is a nationally ranked public research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University sits on nearly 1,450-acres in the scenic Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, and offers a rich cultural environment in a bucolic setting close to major urban centers. In addition, the University is part of the Five Colleges (including Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, and Smith College), which adds to the intellectual energy of the region.

Senior Coach and Head Developmental Coach

Fontana Aquatics Club is committed to develop athletes of outstanding character who are successful in swimming as well as in life. To help each athlete achieve their full potential our program instills the values of commitment, hard work, friendship and team spirit while focusing on stroke technique and age group appropriate training.

Aquatics Program Manager Camp Moody – Buda, TX – Full Time

The Aquatics & Swim Meet Program Manager has a unique opportunity in bringing our vision of breaking barriers (geographic, financial, and physical) to nature and outdoor education for all youth at the Y at Camp Moody. Our camp sits on 85-acres along the Edwards Plateau and the edge of the Balcones Escarpment. Our unique features include limestone outcroppings, an activity field, and a waterfront area along Onion Creek.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Graduate Assistant Swim Coach

This position serves as the primary assistant for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. The graduate assistant coach will gain experience in all facets of program management including recruiting, practice and meet preparation, student athlete development, and administrative responsibilities related to running a successful program.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

John Carroll University is hiring a Men’s and Women’s Assistant Swimming Coach. This individual will join a dynamic program with 6 consecutive team conference championships and a Top 15 ranking in Division III.

Assistant Coach, Swimming

Assists in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, and evaluating for the team as directed. Responsible for instructing student-athletes in how to perform their sport which may also include teaching courses related to competition in varsity athletic programs.

VAST Gators Seeks Lead Age Group Coach

Oversee the Age Group program by providing leadership and instruction to the Age Group swimmers and coaches. Design and implement workouts that assist each swimmer in maximizing his/her potential.

Enthusiastic Swim Coaches Needed in San Diego!

Rancho San Dieguito Swim Team is a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club with a strong history of excellence since 1995. The Silver Medal Award ranks RSD as a top 100 team in the nation!

Northern Kentucky Clippers Swimming Seeks Head Coach

The Head Coach is responsible for leading and overseeing the strategy and operations of the Northern Kentucky Clippers (Clippers) Corporation and is a standing member of the Clippers’ Board of Directors. Provides direction and feedback to coaching staff and establishes training direction for entire team. Oversees and performs administrative duties to ensure the organization runs smoothly. Responsible for securing sponsors and grants to assist with funding the operations.

Assistant Senior Coach

Tiger Shark Swim Team is seeking an assist coach, committed to supporting the mission and vision of Tiger Shark Swim Team and promoting our programs throughout the community. This is a full-time position working with athletes from our age group and senior levels as well as some administrative work and opportunities to coach at meets.

Part-Time Assistant Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach

The part-time assistant coach for Men’s Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the Head Men’s Swimming and Diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving program at DePauw University. This includes recruiting quality student-athletes, organizing and planning practices and game strategies, scouting, coaching, scheduling, budgeting and planning team travel in compliance with University, conference and NCAA rules and regulations.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT STRENGTH CONDITIONING COACH – SWIMMING AND DIVING

The University of Indianapolis is currently accepting applications for a Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant (2 year program) beginning in the Fall of 2022. Candidates must demonstrate a strong work ethic and be highly motivated to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. Responsibilities include assistance in training of all student athletes of 23 varsity sports with Swimming and Diving as the primary responsibility.

HEAD COACH SWIMMING & DIVING

Towson University (TU) is one of the nation’s top 100 public universities. Located north of Baltimore, TU currently enrolls over 22,000 students and is the second-largest university in the prestigious University System of Maryland. Towson University values diversity and fosters a climate that is grounded in respect and inclusion to cultivate the intellectual and personal growth of the entire university community.

LIFEGUARD | NO NIGHTS OR WEEKENDS – JUNE 6 TO AUGUST 5 | IDEAS SUMMER CAMPS

Summer Camp Advisory Team is the provider of IDEAS Summer Camps in Columbus, OH. Our mission is to enrich the lives of children by simultaneously fostering fun and building character. Leadership, teamwork, preparation, initiative, and effort are life skills echoed repeatedly throughout our curriculum. We hire experienced and extraordinary teachers, coaches, and students of education, who are dedicated to cultivating these skills.

LIFEGUARD | NO NIGHTS OR WEEKENDS – MAY 31 TO JULY 15 | RANCHO SUMMER CAMPS

Summer Camp Advisory Team is the provider of Rancho Summer Camps in Scottsdale, AZ. Our mission is to enrich the lives of children by simultaneously fostering fun and building character. Leadership, teamwork, preparation, initiative, and effort are life skills echoed repeatedly throughout our curriculum.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY, ST. PAUL – WOMEN’S SWIM & DIVE

The graduate assistant coach will be involved with the day-to-day administration of a Division II Swim & Dive program and must attend all sport-related activities as required. The graduate assistant coach must be enrolled in an approved graduate program at Concordia University, St. Paul and must be making satisfactory progress toward that degree

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Northeastern University Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming & Diving, will work with the head coach in maintaining a highly competitive Division I program to include: practice and game coaching, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, compliance of NCAA and institutional rules, fund raising, off season conditioning, and administrative tasks.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Assist the head coach of men’s and women’s swimming & diving as assigned. Responsible for helping to coach the athletes and operate a successful program to provide the athletes with a first-class experience.

PART TIME GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

his position is a graduate assistant part time swim team assistant coach for the NCAA Division II men’s and women’s swim program. This individual will assist the Head Coach in the coaching, organization, administration and promotion of all aspects of the Concordia University Irvine Swimming and Diving program.

SEEKING A SOCIAL MEDIA VISIONARY

A forward thinking, innovative and creative Social Media Visionary. Someone with the knowledge, foresight and organizational skills who can analyze who we are, what we have, our strengths and weaknesses, and having secured all necessary can create a highly successful social media platform to both enhance the exposure, reach and credibility of the company and in doing so successfully market the company’s products internationally.

SAFESPLASH – SWIMMING INSTRUCTORS IN BELLEVUE, REDMOND, KIRKLAND, RENTON, MILL CREEK AND LYNWOOD

IF YOU’RE PASSIONATE ABOUT KIDS OR THE SPORT OF SWIMMING, YOU’RE AT THE RIGHT PLACE. At SafeSplash, we believe swimming is a life skill®. Therefore, we approach each one of our swim lessons with great skill, passion and individual attention. Our curriculum has been developed by a team of world-class swimmers with over 30 years of teaching experience.

ELITE GROUP COACH

The Baldwin Swim Club Elite Coach is in full charge of BSC’s upper most training group.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR-WAKE FORREST, NC-KERR FAMILY YMCA

Under the direct supervision of the Sr. Director of Member Engagement the Aquatics Director is responsible for the overall programming and staffing of indoor and outdoor pools of the Kerr Family YMCA.

SITE AGE GROUP COACH/ASST. SENIOR COACH-FULL TIME

The Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club (GPAC), a member of USA and Southeastern Swimming, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Age Group Site Coach/Assistant senior coach.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The part-time assistant coach for Women’s Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the head Women’s Swimming and Diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving program at DePauw University.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Coaching/Mentoring. Plans, organizes and conducts individual and team practices, training and competitions. Teaches and implements skills and strategies.

DIVING COACH

Williams College, a Division III institution and member of the New England Small College Athletics Conference (NESCAC), is seeking applicants for a part-time diving coach for the Women’s and Men’s diving teams, working 26.5 hours per week. This position will have a 9-month appointment, with the possibility of renewal, and provides benefits as well as full tuition-remission of graduate school after six months of employment.

ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assists with the coaching and administrative duties of the NCAA Division I swimming program. Primary function is the proper instruction and teaching of the fundamentals of the sport assigned. Secondary responsibilities include recruiting prospective student-athletes as well as monitoring the current student-athletes. Other duties will include sport camp involvements as well as certain NCAA duties.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING

St. Lawrence University invites applications for a Head Coach for men’s and women’s swimming/diving coach. The head coach will be responsible for the organization, administration, coaching and recruitment of student-athletes. This is a full time, 12-month, position.

RAMS SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH (FULL TIME ~ IOWA)

The Rams swim club believes in focusing on the positive and building team camaraderie. We work with our parents to create a unified team to help each athlete attain their goals in swimming. The head coach shall be someone who is passionate about swimming and excited to serve as a mentor, educator and role model.

TIGARD TUALATIN SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

The Tigard Tualatin Swim Club (www.ttsc.org) located in Southwest Portland, Oregon is seeking a dynamic, skilled, and motivated Head Coach for our year-round competitive swim program. We are seeking a level 4 or higher Head Coach for our competitive swim program, but may consider the right candidate with a lesser ranking.

LIFE TIME SWIM TEAM HEAD SITE COACHES

As the Aquatics Head Site Swim Team Coach, you must enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. You will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. You will write and run Swim Team Group Workouts according to the season plan. You will train the Swim Team Coaches on their team. This position oversees the registering of new participants for the Team and maintains the cleanliness and order of our Aquatics Facilities.

MARBLEHEAD YMCA AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Are you an experienced manager with the ability to lead and inspire a team? Are you interested in utilizing your experience to ensure the safety and well-being of others by providing access to important programs and services in the community? This may be the opportunity for you?

PUEBLO SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

Pueblo Swim Club (PSC) in Pueblo, CO has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Head Swim Coach. To provide fun, safe swimming sessions appropriate to the ages and abilities of the children, aged 5 years and up. To plan and deliver the swimming sessions, encouraging improvement within the various ages and ability levels, and maintaining the highest safety standard at all times.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – COMPETITIVE AQUATICS YMCA OF THE NORTHSHORE

Are you pursuing a career in a leadership capacity as part of a team that will make an impact in your community? Are you a skilled leader with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with multiple priorities? This may be the role for you…

