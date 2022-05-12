Sam Kendricks Named as a CSCAA Richard E. Steadman Award Winner

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced last week that Sam Kendricks will receive the Richard E. Steadman Award along with Dan Ross. The CSCAA announced Ross’s win previously.

Kendricks has been USA Swimming’s go-to announcer for two decades. Through his presence on deck at nearly every major USA Swimming meet like US Nationals and the Olympic Trials, as well as NCAA Championship meets, Kendricks has become the most recognizable voice in swimming. He is perhaps most well-known for his catchphrase “boomshakalaka” which he delightedly drops after a big swim.

While we’ve come to expect his voice booming over the microphone at meets, it wasn’t always in Kendricks’ plans. He began his career unexpectedly in 1983, as an undergraduate at the University of Texas. He filled in at the last minute during a double dual between UCLA, Florida, and Texas. In their press release, the CSCAA said it is “his familiarity with the coaches and enthusiasm among swimmers [that] made him a popular choice for announcing duties ever since.” Kendricks also served as an assistant coach under Eddie Reese during the 1980s.

The Richard E. Steadman Award is conferred annually to a swimming or diving coach of a high school, club, or university team who has “done the most to spread happiness in Coach Steadman’s beloved sport of swimming and diving.” The International Swimming Hall of Fame, the CSCAA, and the CSCAA Forum all play a role in selecting the winners.

The CSCAA remarked that on top of his tenure on deck, it is his “friendship, approachability, enthusiasm and unbridled positivity that [make] Kendricks one of the most likable individuals in the sport.”

Kendricks will be honored along with Dan Ross at the 2023 CSCAA Awards Banquet.

He resides in Los Alamos, NM with his wife, Shay. In addition to his career as an announcer, he has worked as a residential realtor for 19 years. Earlier this year, Kendricks revealed that he is battling a rare form of skin cancer.