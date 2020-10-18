London Roar Weapons Guy, Dean, Anderson Out Of ISL Match 2

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 2

Sunday, October 18: 6PM-8PM Local Time (12PM-2PM U.S Eastern Time, 1AM-3AM J+1 Japan)

Monday, October 19: 4PM-6PM Local Time (10AM-12PM U.S. Eastern Time, 11PM – 1AM J+1 Japan)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

Teams: London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron

Swimmers haven’t even gotten wet on day 1 of match 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL) here in Budapest, but already we’ve got some potential points-impacting news.

London Roar team members James Guy, Freya Anderson, and Tom Dean will all be absent from this match 2 due to a coronavirus-related situation at their National Training Centre-Bath home. Although none of these 3 stellar athletes tested positive for COVID-19, they were identified through contact tracing as having come into contact with a positive person at Bath. Per protocol, they needed to quarantine for 14 days.

Guy told SwimSwam today that the trio is flying out to Budapest tomorrow, October 19th.

As such, Guy’s potential point impact in the freestyle and fly events are now nil, while two-time European Short Course champion Anderson’s potential point-reaping prowess in the sprint free events will be absent. For Dean, the 19-year-old ginger ace could have impacted the point scale on a number of events, including the mid-distance free and the 200 IM.

We are waiting on the start lists to identify which London Roar swimmers appear to be taking the place of these 3 heavy-hitters for this match 1.