Eddie Wang Sets World Junior Record in 200 SCM Butterfly

Eddie Wang, known as Wang Kuan-hung in his home country, has set the World Junior Record in the 200 short course meter butterfly.

Wang, who represents Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) internationally, finished 3rd in the 200 fly representing the Cali Condors this weekend at the opening meet of the 2020 ISL season. That breaks the 2012 time of Daiya Seto set in 1:51.30 that was the previous FINA-recognized benchmark to become the first official World Junior Record holder in the event.

Comparative Splits:

Daiya Seto Eddie Wang Benchmark – 2012 New Record – 2020 50m 25.34 24.98 100m 28.82 28.39 150m 28.60 28.50 200m 28.54 28.92 Final Time 1:51.30 1:50.79

Wang was out nearly a full second faster in his record-breaking swim than Seto was in his prior benchmark-holder, and while Wang faded a little over the last 50 meters, he still had plenty of room to touch under record place.

The old Taiwan record was Wang’s as well thanks to a 1:52.38 done at the 2018 FINA World Cup stop in Singapore.

He was within a few tenths of the winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48).

Wang, who was born on January 23, 2002, doesn’t turn 19 until next year. Under FINA rules for World Junior Records, male swimmers are age-eligible through December 31 of the year in which they turn 18.

The record is pending acceptance by FINA, which the organization has not commented on yet this year, but which only accepted times from some meets last season. Ratification would also require a doping control sample to have been collected at the ISL meet.

Wang hit his Olympic “A” cut in the 200 fly in long course at the 2019 National Games when he swam 1:55.72, and came very close to a personal best at the 2019 US Open when he swam 1:55.82 in the “A” final for 2nd place. He is a relatively-fast starter in long course too – at the US Open, he was out in 55.49. Between the A and B finals, only fellow junior Luca Urlando (55.05 en route to a 1:55.60) was out faster.

He is also the Taiwanese Record holder in the 100 fly (52.68) and 200 fly (1:55.72) in long course, as well as the 100 fly (51.81) in short course.

The long course World Junior Record in the 200 fly belongs to Kristof Milak at 1:53.79, though he also went 1:52.71 when age-eligible, though it was never ratified by FINA. Milak is the current overall World Record holder in the 200 fly as well.

Wang trains under coach Huang Zhiyong.