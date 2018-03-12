Lochte Wins 100 Free in 50.9, Scratches 200 Back Final at Plantation

2018 PLANTATION (FL) SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 8th-11th, 2018

Plantation, Florida

50m (LCM) Course, Prelims/Finals Format

TOP 3 TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

East Coast Aquatic Club – 962 South Florida Aquatic Club – 715 Bolles School Sharks – 700

MEN

Azura Florida Aquatic – 1170 Gator Swim Club – 942 South Florida Aquatic Club – 785

COMBINED

South Florida Aquatic Club – 1642 Azura Florida Aquatic – 1591 Gator Swim Club – 1588

INDIVIDUAL HIGH POINT

WOMEN

MEN

On the final day of the Platational Sectional, 17 year old Mary Smutny won the women’s 100 fly with a 2:14.97. While her time wasn’t too far off her personal best of 2:13.28, it was her 7th fastest time ever. Smutny was very consistent in the LCM 200 fly in 2017, swimming between 2:13.28 and 2:14.85 6 times from March to August. She was out very fast, hitting the 100 wall at 1:03.37.

Mason Wilby won the men’s 200 fly in 2:02.52. That time was almost 3 seconds off his best time of 1:59.89 from last year, but he split the race very well and it’s his fatest time at a non-national or international meet. Wilby was out in 59.40 at the first 100, and came home in 1:03.12. His last 3 50 splits were very consistent for a 200 fly, coming in at 31.90, 31.48, and 31.64 respectively.

Ryan Lochte won the men’s 100 free with a 50.94, also opting to scratch the 200 back final. That time is a little slower than he swam in March of his last season of competition, 50.01. However, that was an Olympic year, and it was his 2nd LCM meet of the year rather than his first. Again, Lochte split very tightly, going out in 24.96, and coming back in 25.98. The way Lochte split all his races tightly this weekend could be encouraging for the rest of his season, since when he’s fully tapered and in peak form he should be able to go out faster.

Ryan Staunch, a 15 year old out of Swim Florida, won the men’s 1500 in a best time of 16:19.02. His previous best was 16:33.28 from 2017, marking a pretty significant best time. Staunch was pretty consistent in his race, keeping his 50s at 32s, and only floating up to 33-point 5 times. That time puts him 4.03 seconds off the Junior National cut of 16:14.99.