2 Scratches Mean 2 New Invites for 2018 NCAA Women’s D1 Championships

On Monday morning, the NCAA posted updated psych sheets for the 2018 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships that had two previously-qualified swimmers scratch out.

One was expected – Stanford scratched freshman Katie Glavinovich from the meet to make room for All-American diver and U.S. Olympian Kassidy Cook. Cook scored 27 points at the NCAA Championships last year via an 8th-place finish on the 1 meter and a 3rd-place finish on the 3-meter (she doesn’t dive platform). Glavinovich was invited via a 33rd-place ranking nationally in the 400 IM (4:09.26). She had optional entries in the 200 back (55th – 1:56.22) and 53rd in the 500 free (43rd – 4:43.61). It would have taken somewhere around a second-and-a-half drop for her to have scored in the 400 IM at NCAAs. Stanford had 2 swimmers ranked 32nd in their best events (Grace Zhao, Lauren Green), who also had higher-ranked secondary events than Glavinovich.

The unexpected one came from NC State, a program riddled with injuries this season, with sophomore Ariel “Summer” Finke scratching the meet. She had a high seed of 27th in the 1650 free (16:08.20), and was also entered in the 500 free in the 67th position (4:46.87). NC State says she’s been dealing with a very severe illness over the last week that will keep her from competing.

Updated Lists Here:

Rather than pulling up the next-invited swimmers in the events which were scratched, the NCAA goes to a list of alternates developed based on tie-breakers, namely which swimmer that wasn’t invited from the next “row” of rankings are closest to the NCAA Championship record in a given event.

Those two spots fall to Texas A&M swimmer Caitlynn Moon in the 500 free, where she is entered with a last-chance-meet 4:40.57,and Kentucky’s Paige Kelly, who is now entered with a 16:12.90 in the 1650 free. Not coincidentally, the events where swimmers are furthest from NCAA Championship Records tend to be events that Katie Ledecky, the most dominant swimmer of her generation, holds those championship records. Moon is also entered in the 200 free (59th – 1:46.89) and 1650 free (38th – 16:17.16), while Kelly is also entered in the 500 free (66th – 4:46.06). Neither swimmers was expected to swim on any of their teams’ relays at the meet, so both are new invitees to the championship.

Kelly’s season-best times in her two entries are also lifetime bests, while Moon has been faster in the 1650 (16:15.68, from 2016).

Texas A&M now ties Stanford with a ‘full’ roster, including divers, while Kentucky is up to 10 individual swimmers.

New Alternates List (Top 5)