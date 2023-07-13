LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Petar Mitsin Rips World Junior Record in 400 Free (3:44.31)

Bulgarian 17-year-old Petar Mitsin wrapped up an impressive week of swimming at the 2023 European Junior Championships with a new world junior record in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday.

Mitsin reached the wall in 3:44.31, shaving .29 seconds off of Australian Mack Horton‘s previous world junior standard of 3:44.60 from 2014. His previous best entering the meet was 3:48.02 he produced at the Grand Prix Burgas this past May, meaning he dropped nearly four seconds in just two months. It was also his second European Junior Championship record of the weekend after throwing down a personal-best 7:47.45 in the 800 free on Saturday night.

SPLIT PETAR MITSIN – 2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS MACK HORTON – 2014 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 50m 26.05 25.70 100m 28.26 (54.31) 27.65 (53.35) 150m 28.40 (1:22.71) 28.26 (1:21.61) 200m 28.29 (1:51.00) 28.65 (1:50.26) 250m 28.27 (2:19.27) 28.55 (2:18.81) 300m 28.64 (2:47.91) 28.91 (2:47.72) 350m 28.45 (3:16.36) 29.04 (3:16.76) 400m 27.95 27.84 FINAL TIME 3:44.31 3:44.60

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week because not only did Mitsin etch his name into the record books with this swim, but he also vaulted up to fourth in the world rankings this season behind Australia’s Samuel Short (3:42.46), Germany’s Lukas Martens (3:43.32), and Australia’s Elijah Winnington (3:43.48). That would have made Mitsin a (dark horse) medal contender for the World Championships later this month in Fukuoka, Japan, but he doesn’t appear on the entry list. Still, watch out for the Bulgarian teen on the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympics next summer if he keeps up his current trajectory.

