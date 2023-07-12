Katie Ledecky 2023 World Championship Predictions

10-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky qualified for her sixth World Championship in Indianapolis throwing down solid times.

In Indy Ledecky crushed the field by over 13 seconds in the 800 free with a 8:07.07. That performance marked the third fastest in history and was just off the U.S. Open Record.

Ledecky’s 200 free, 1:55.28, was just off her season best, 1:54.96, though she’s not swimming it individually at Worlds.

Ledecky’s 400 free was 4:00.45. Considering her 200 free speed, I think she cruised it. (In her 800 free, she flipped and split 4:01.73 at the 400-meter mark.)

Ledecky’s 1500 was 15:29.64, the sixth-fastest performance of all time.

KATIE LEDECKY WORLD CHAMP PREDICTIONS

800 Free? 8:05 for the gold. (Her PB and World Record is an 8:04.79.)

1500 Free? I’m going big with a 15:23 for the gold. (Her PB and World Record is a 15:20.48.)

400 Free? Summer McIntosh wins in world record time. She young and swam along at Canadian Trials. She’s dipping into 3:55. Ariarne Titmus touches second in 3:57.4. And Ledecky takes the bronze in 3:57.6.

But who cares what I think? I wanna know what you think. Drop your comments below.

