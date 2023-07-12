Katie Ledecky 2023 World Championship Predictions

10-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky qualified for her sixth World Championship in Indianapolis throwing down solid times.
In Indy Ledecky crushed the field by over 13 seconds in the 800 free with a 8:07.07. That performance marked the third fastest in history and was just off the U.S. Open Record.
Ledecky’s 200 free, 1:55.28, was just off her season best, 1:54.96, though she’s not swimming it individually at Worlds.
Ledecky’s 400 free was 4:00.45. Considering her 200 free speed, I think she cruised it. (In her 800 free, she flipped and split 4:01.73 at the 400-meter mark.)
Ledecky’s 1500 was 15:29.64, the sixth-fastest performance of all time.
KATIE LEDECKY WORLD CHAMP PREDICTIONS
800 Free? 8:05 for the gold. (Her PB and World Record is an 8:04.79.)
1500 Free? I’m going big with a 15:23 for the gold. (Her PB and World Record is a 15:20.48.)
400 Free? Summer McIntosh wins in world record time. She young and swam along at Canadian Trials. She’s dipping into 3:55. Ariarne Titmus touches second in 3:57.4. And Ledecky takes the bronze in 3:57.6.
One thing I think a lot of people are forgetting is that China is out of Covid restrictions. Li Bingjie went the world record in short course meters this past fall, and has tied her Asian record in the 400 free LCM. If this says anything, it’s that she will be in contention for a medal as well. I don’t know if she’ll get a medal, but I definitely think she may get under the 4:00 barrier, and the race for second could be very tough between Ledecky, Titmus, and Bingjie.
400 free 3:56.82 for 2nd
1500 free 15:24.48
4×200 1:53.35 (split)
800 free 8:05.08 (a bit bold but yes I think she’ll get very close to her WR)
400 free 357
1500 free 1526
4 x2 free 153 split
800 free 806
It seems to me like Katie had a great time under coach Gemmel, but then suffered a decline in college, even though she got older and got bigger.
Ever since she left there, she’s been progressing and getting faster and I belive the best is yet to come.
With that being said, I’m not sure if she’s already there. Summer will probably be even faster in Fukuoka, which makes her the clear favourite and I don’t think katie has that 3:54 in her yet.
So my guess is mcintosh wins in japan, with ledecky coming in second and titmus third. But the bigger question is what will we see from ledecky in paris, and i have a feeling she’ll… Read more »
I’m not sure on the times, but I think Katie will win the 8 and 15.
I’m looking forward to her swims the most. I like Mel’s predictions.
I don’t think Ledecky cruised the 400 at trials based on her reaction after. I think she just add a slightly off swim and/or has put more of her focus on the longer distances
…maybe, but 4:01 at the feet on the 800 free and 1:55 low in 2-free made me think 3:58+ or 3:59 low was more in range for Trials…not that it matters how fast you swim – when you win – at a trials/selection meet.
800 will be closer to 8:08 that late in the meet. It was day 1 at US Trials and timed finals.