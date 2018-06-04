Liberty Adds 10 Swimmers, Four Divers for 2018-19 Season

Courtesy: Liberty Athletics

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Swimming & Diving Head Coach Jake Shellenberger has announced the addition of 14 student-athletes to the Lady Flames’ swimming & diving program, including 10 swimmers and four divers. This class of newcomers includes three NCAA Division I transfers and 11 incoming freshmen. Divers Allison Van Milligan, Olivia Robinson, Lauren Chennault and Abigail Egolf-Jensen, along with swimmers Chloe Rippey, Emma Hazel, Emily Zimcosky, Mikayla Herich, Gianni Pitto, Amelia Wickham, Arielle Arnett, Shelby Haines, Cailin Carroll and Ashley Sennett have all signed commitments to attend Liberty and compete starting in the 2018-19 academic year. Zimcosky and Herich will both transfer from Ohio, while Arnett will transfer from Oakland.

“On behalf of Assistant Coach Jessica Barnes, Diving Coach Tori Lamp Wood, and the entire Liberty community, I am thrilled to announce the class of 2018 and officially welcome 14 newcomers to the Liberty family,” Shellenberger said. “And what a class it is! First and foremost, each one of these young ladies is a fantastic fit for Liberty and our culture. Each was looking for something different from their college experience, and found a home here at Liberty with our unique blend of faith, elite-level athletics, fantastic academics, top-5 facilities, family and wholesome fun.

“Overall, this is, without a doubt, the best class we’ve ever recruited here at Liberty. Recruiting coordinator Jessica Barnes has assembled another fantastic group; all are great fits for Liberty and our culture, and many are elite-level student-athletes who will contribute major points in dual meets and at the conference level. As we look to February of 2019 and hosting the CCSA Conference Championship Meet, the future is bright! Furthermore, this class features several national-level swimmers and divers; this is a goal realized as we look to continue our consistency in qualifying for the NCAA Championship Meet, USA Summer Nationals, and Olympic Trials.”

Divers

“Of note, this class features our first-ever group of recruited divers, and Tori did a fantastic job recruiting a hard-working and talented group to Liberty,” Shellenberger said. “Olivia Robinson and Abigail Egolf-Jensen are already national-level student-athletes, and combined with Allison Van Milligan and Lauren Chennault, the quartet will score major points in dual meets and at the CCSA Championship Meet. Nine years into our program’s history, we feel as though we are just getting started now that diving is officially a full part of our program, and this group will do much to put our diving program on the map at the national level.”

Allison Van Milligan

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colo.

High School: Liberty High School

High School Coach: Erik Richardson

Club: Colorado Springers

Club Coach: Jim Hocking

Intended Major: Biomedical Sciences

Honors and Highlights:

State qualifier

Team captain

Academic All-State all four years

National Honor Society

Best Scores:

1-meter springboard (9 dives) – 385

3-meter springboard (9 dives) – 340

Quote from Van Milligan: “I am so excited to continue my journey with God doing what I love, at the most amazing school with incredible coaches and teammates! I am confident that Liberty is a part of God’s plan for me. Liberty has one of the best pools in the country and the campus is breathtaking. I truly believe Liberty will help me reach all my goals academically, athletically, and spiritually! I can’t wait to be a Flame this fall!”

Quote from Wood: “Allison joins Liberty University after spending four years at Liberty High School in Colorado. Allison will contribute on one-meter, three-meter, platform and in the locker room. Allison will have a huge impact on campus and we are thankful that her faith has brought her to us.”

Olivia Robinson

Hometown: Friendswood, Texas

High School: Homeschooled

Club: Bay Area Stars Dive Team

Club Coach: Sven Schultz

Intended Major: Biomedical Sciences (Pre-Med)

Honors and Highlights:

3x AAU Nationals qualifier

2x AAU Red White and Blue Nationals qualifier

5th on 3m at AAU Nationals

2nd on 3m at AAU Red White and Blue Nationals

Best Scores:

1-meter springboard (9 dives) – 341.60

3-meter springboard (9 dives) – 353.10

Quote from Robinson: “I am extremely excited to become a new member of the Liberty University swimming & diving team this fall. I knew from the moment I arrived it was my first choice after spending time with the team, visiting the beautiful campus, attending convocation, and meeting the swim/dive coaches. I love the Christian enriching atmosphere of the school and am excited to follow the path the Lord has set me on! I can’t wait to grow and become a better athlete and student while joining the LU family.”

Quote from Wood: “Olivia is a great addition to our program for the 2018 class. Olivia has only been diving for three years now and already placed 5th at the AAU National Championships this year. Olivia comes from Bay Area Stars Diving Team is coached by Sven Schultz, a great team and a great coach, and is set up to succeed at Liberty University. We are very excited to have Olivia join the team and make an immediate impact with her diving experience and potential and to represent Liberty University in a positive manner in and out of the pool.”

Lauren Chennault

Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas

High School: Coppell High School

Club: GC Divers

Club Coach: Ila Wilson

Intended Major: Undecided

Honors and Highlights:

Qualified for Junior Olympics five months after beginning diving

Made it onto GC Divers National Team within first year of diving

Qualified to Red, White, and Blue Nationals and AAU Nationals in first year of diving

Best Scores:

1-meter springboard (9 dives) – 354.45

3-meter springboard (9 dives) – 366.75

Quote from Chennault: “I chose to attend Liberty University because of the amazing campus and endless opportunities for the student-athletes. I love the coaches and I feel like I fit in really well with the swimming and diving team. I’m excited to start my journey to becoming a better person academically, athletically and spiritually.”

Quote from Wood: Lauren comes from GC Diving in Texas. GC Diving is currently one of the top clubs in the country. After transitioning from high level gymnastics to diving just 2.5 years ago, she has shown great improvements and potential to compete at the highest level of her sport. Lauren is a great fit for Liberty and brings tremendous faith, strong work ethic and desire to succeed in both the pool and the classroom.”

Abigail Egolf-Jensen

Hometown: Blaine, Minn.

High School: Blaine High School

Club: Minnesota Dive Academy

Club Coach: Dan Croastan

Intended Major: Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Honors and Highlights:

2013 Varsity Team Individual Awards

Honorable Mention All-Conference, Varsity Letter, Section 7AA 2nd Place Finalist, MSHSL AA State Semifinalist, Blaine High School 11-Dive Rookie Record, Team Award – Rookie of the Year

2014 Varsity Team Individual Awards

1st Team All-Conference, Varsity Letter, Section 7AA 1st Place Finalist, MSHSL AA State Finalist – 11th Place, Blaine High School 6-Dive Record, Blaine High School 11-Dive Record, Blaine 11-Dive Pool Record, Section 7AA Diver of the Year, Team Award – MVP

2015 Varsity Team Individual Awards

1st Team All-Conference, Varsity Letter, Section 7AA 1st Place Finalist, MSHSL AA State Finalist – 14th Place, Blaine High School 6-Dive Record, Section 7AA Diver of the Year, Team Award – MVP

2016 Varsity Team Individual Awards

1st Team All-Conference, Varsity Letter, Section 7AA 1st Place Finalist, MSHSL AA State Finalist – 7th Place, Section 7 AA Diver of the Year, Team Award – MVP, Team Captain

2017 Varsity Team Individual Awards

1st Team All-Conference, Varsity Letter, Section 7AA 1st Place Finalist, 6-Dive Record 288.05, 11-Dive Record 493.60, Team Captain

Academic Awards:

2015/16 Academic Letter, 2016/17 Academic Letter, 2016/17 Spotlight on Scholarship

Quote from Egolf-Jensen: “When I came to Liberty for my recruiting visit, I felt like I had walked into a community that I have been missing. I feel like for the first time in a long time I will be able to not only focus on my academics and athletic training, but my relationship with God as well. Being surrounded by such a great community of believers to encourage one another is a dream come true. I have longed to grow in my relationship with God so that I can ‘impact the world’ for Him, Liberty University feels like where I belong and where I can grow to be able to do just that. The divers on our team are so blessed to have a head swim coach like Coach Jake. I have never met a swim coach as devoted to the divers as he is and he made me feel so amazing! I cannot really say enough about Coach Tori. I felt a connection with her the very first time I talked with her on the telephone and I am so excited to be coached by her! She is an amazing diver and person! Coach Jessica, and Mr. Bert, and oh my goodness Ethan – I will be getting that academic month calendar plan. Thank you, Liberty University, for making me a part of the Liberty family! I am excited for our team to reach new record times, 1m, 3m, 5m, 7m, and 10m records!”

Quote from Wood: “Abigail comes from a very strong program in Minnesota Diving Academy, coached by Dan Croaston. After completing her gymnastics career Abigail turned her focus to diving and has qualified for the state championships all four years. Earlier this year she placed 5th at Regionals on platform and has continued to improve with every competition. Already involved in her community and church, Abigail will make a great addition to Liberty University as a student and athlete!”

Swimmers

“On the swimming side, the class features three women with what were 2016 Olympic Trials cuts, the most Trials cuts of any recruited class in our history,” Shellenberger noted. “The three – Gianni Pitto, Mikayla Herich, and Emily Zimcosky – are national-level student-athletes and will score myriad points at the CCSA Championship Meet. Emma Hazel enters as one of the top backstrokers in the conference, and Shelby Haines provides depth in the sprints and stroke events. Arielle Arnett and Ashley Sennett bolster our distance crew, and Sophie Miller, Chloe Rippey and Amelia Wickham add depth to the stroke and sprint free events.”

Chloe Rippey

Hometown: Sparta, N.J.

High School: Sparta High School

Club: Lakeland Hills YMCA

Club Coach: Matthew Elko

High School: Sparta High School Swim Team

High School Coach: Patrick Chodkiewicz

Intended Major: Undecided

Honors and Highlights:

Three-time top eight YMCA state finalist

Five-time YMCA National qualifier

Four-time Sparta High School record holder

Four-year Sparta High School varsity swimmer

First team all-state

New Jersey Meet of Champions qualifier and finalist

Best Times: 100 Breast: 1:06.52; 200 Breast: 2:23.95; 200 IM: 2:09.69; 400 IM: 4:37.37

Quote from Rippey: “I chose Liberty to continue my academic and athletic careers for many reasons, the first being that the school is based on the idea of training champions for Christ. I am so excited to be able to come to Liberty to grow in my academics, my swimming, and my love for Christ. The family atmosphere within the team and their support for one another is amazing, and I cannot wait to have many more best friends. Another reason is due to the amazing facilities Liberty provides to its students and student athletes. I was also influenced by my older sister Rachel who swam for Liberty under the amazing coaching of Jake and Jessica. I cannot wait to begin my first semester in August!”

Quote from Shellenberger: “Our staff is thrilled that the Rippey family legacy lives on here at LU with the commitment of Chloe in the class of 2018. No stranger to Liberty, Chloe’s older sister Rachel enjoyed a tremendous career here both in the pool and in the classroom. Chloe will provide immediate depth in the breaststroke and IM events, and has the potential to develop into one of the top 400 IM specialists in the CCSA. A model student and a perfect fit for Liberty, we are thrilled to welcome another Rippey to LU this fall!”

Emma Hazel

Hometown: White Lake, Mich.

High School: Lakeland High School

Club: Kingfish Aquatics of Waterford

Club Coach: Brad Brockway

Intended Major: Aviation

Honors and Highlights:

Summer Jr. National qualifier

Winter Jr. National qualifier

NCSA finalist

NISCA All-American

USA Scholastic All-American

High School – All-State in 100 Back and 100 Fly

Best Times: 100 Back: 55.57; 200 Back: 1:58.51; 500 free: 4:57.71; 400 IM: 4:23.22; 100 Back LCM: 1:04.90; 200 Back LCM: 2:18.16

Quote from Hazel: “I’m excited to swim and study at Liberty University!! I can’t wait to further myself both in and out of the pool!! I love the team and the campus, and I feel that Coach Jake and Coach Jessica will bring out the best in me. Thank you to my parents, my coaches, and everyone who helped me get here! Go Flames!!”

Quote from Shellenberger: “Emma continues a long and proud tradition of Michigan recruits to Liberty, and she will excel tremendously in our program. A product of an excellent club program in Kingfish Aquatics, Brad Brockway prepared her extremely well for the rigors of Division I swimming, and she enters our program top-8 in the CCSA in multiple events. Also a summer USA Junior National Qualifier, Emma brings the complete package to Lynchburg, as she also focuses on LCM training and racing. A fantastic fit for Liberty, Emma will contribute right away in the backstroke events and challenge for relay spots as well. Welcome, Emma!”

Emily Zimcosky

Previous School: Ohio University

Hometown: Smock, Penn.

High School: Geibel Catholic High School

High School Coach: Kelley Zimcosky

Club: Club Mountaineer

Club Coach: Renee Riggs

Intended Major: BFA Studio Arts + Ceramics

Honors/Highlights:

Club/High School:

8x YMCA National Meet Competitor

7x YMCA All-American

2x WPIAL AA PA District 7 50 freestyle champion

Current WPIAL AA PA District 7 50 freestyle record holder

3x WPIAL AA PA District 7 100 freestyle champion

Current WPIAL AA PA District 7 100 freestyle record holder

4x PAHS All-State Selection

4x NISCA State top 16

3x AMS Age Group Swimmer of the Year

2016 Olympic Trials qualifier in the 50 freestyle

College:

Freshman year at Ohio University:

Second Team All-MAC

School record holder in 200 freestyle – 1:47.49

Ohio Swimming and Diving Scott Hammond Award: Outstanding Performance 2016-2017 Season

MAC Conference A finalist in 200 and 500 freestyle

Gold medalist in 200 freestyle Winter Sectionals

Sophomore Year:

Second Team All-MAC

School record holder in 200 freestyle 1:47.46

MAC Conference A finalist in 200 freestyle

MAC Conference Bronze Medalist in 200 freestyle

USA Winter National qualifier 2017

Best Times: 50 Free: 23.10; 100 Free: 49.84; 200 Free: 1:47.46; 500 Free: 4:48.30; 200 Back: 1:58.52; 50 Free LCM: 26.17; 100 Free LCM: 57.73; 200 Free LCM: 2:03.34

Quote from Zimcosky: “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to spend the remainder of my collegiate swimming and academic career at Liberty University! After much prayer and consideration, I knew that LU was were God was leading me! I am very excited to fan the flame of my academics, athletics, and my faith! I am eager to train under Coach Jake and Coach Jess, and to become a part of the LU family! Go Flames!”

Quote from Shellenberger: “Throughout the transfer process, it became increasingly clear that Liberty offered everything that Emily was looking for in a new school and program, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide what will be a fantastic final two years of an already distinguished collegiate career. Emily enters the CCSA with top-8 times in her three best events, and will provide an immediate boost to all three of our CCSA defending championship freestyle relays. An original product of Geibel Catholic and Club Mountaineer, Emily continues the tradition of strong club and high school swimming in western Pennsylvania, and as Pennsylvania natives, Jessica and I are excited to welcome another Pennsylvania student-athlete to Liberty!”

Mikayla Herich

Previous School: Ohio University

Hometown: Hebron, Kent.

High school: Homeschooled

Club: Northern Kentucky Clippers

Club Coach: Norman Wright

Intended Major: Criminal Justice

Honors and Highlights:

Earned Olympic Trials cuts in the 200 IM and 400 IM as a senior in high school

Swam in MAC Conference A Finals as a freshman, taking seventh in the 200 IM and third in 400 IM

Best Times: 200 IM: 2:02.33; 400 IM: 4:16.99; 500 Free: 4:53.24; 200 Breast: 2:15.91; 200 IM LCM: 2:18.00; 400 IM LCM: 4:52.20

Quote from Herich: “I chose Liberty because of the faith-based culture for everything they do. I fell in love with the campus as soon as I saw it, and I immediately felt that it was where God was calling me for my last few years of college. I am very excited to be a part of this program, and I can’t wait for what is in store for both my academics and athletics at Liberty University!”

Quote from Shellenberger: “As Emily’s roommate at Ohio, it was also evident throughout Mikayla’s transfer process that Liberty was the absolute perfect ending for her academic and athletic career, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Liberty. No stranger to the Herich family, we recruited Mikayla and her older sister Lauren out of high school, and knew instantly that Liberty and Mikayla would be the right fit. Mikayla enters the CCSA with top-8 times in a multitude of events, and will immediately impact our conference in whichever events she chooses to swim. From the famed Northern Kentucky Clippers and coach Norman Wright, Mikayla can work, and her work ethic will fit in quite well here at Liberty, indeed! Welcome, Mikayla!”

Gianni Pitto

Hometown: Lodi, Calif.

High School: Lodi High School

Club: California Gold

High School and Club Coach: John Griffin

Intended Major: Health Sciences

Best Times: 200 IM: 2:02.89; 100 Breast: 1:01.66; 200 Breast: 2:14.13; 100 Breast LCM: 1:12.04; 200 Breast LCM: 2:33.04

Quote from Pitto: “I chose Liberty to continue my academic and athletic career because I align closely with the values and the goals of the school and program. I am excited to compete for the Flames!”

Quote from Shellenberger: “We recruit quite well in California, with three on last year’s roster from the Golden State, and Gianni continues our strong west coast tradition this year. A native of Lodi and a product of California Gold and coach John Griffin, Gianni brings a tremendous work ethic to Lynchburg and elite-level times in the breaststroke events. Not only will Gianni make an immediate impact in the CCSA, she will continue our trajectory of national-level success as well. Her best events are in the long course format, and this is key as we look ahead to the 2020 US Olympic Trials. A fantastic fit for Liberty, we are thrilled to welcome Gianni to The Mountain!”

Amelia Wickham

Hometown: Hydes, Md.

High School: John Carroll High School

Club: Bel Air Athletic Club

Club Coach: Peter Leib

Intended Major: Environmental Science

Honors and Highlights:

National Honor Society

Spanish Honor society

Service Honor Society

Diploma with Science distinction

Best Times: 50 Free: 26.40 100; Free: 58.60

Quote from Wickham: “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Liberty University! I am so blessed to have the opportunity to swim on a Division I team with such a unique and enriching culture where I will be able to pursue a deeper development in my faith, as well as excellence in my swimming. I look forward to growing in and out of the pool with the guidance of Coaches Jake and Jessica, and my teammates. From the moment I stepped on campus, Liberty has held a special place in my heart and I am confident that this is where God wants me to be. Special thanks to alumna Natalie Beale for encouraging me and believing in me throughout the college process. Go Flames!”

Quote From Shellenberger: “Coached and mentored by former Flames 200 freestyle school record holder Natalie Beale and Peter Leib of the Bel Air Athletic Club, Amelia brings a wealth of potential to Lynchburg, and we are thrilled to welcome her to LU. Amelia is a perfect fit for Liberty, and will provide depth in the sprint freestyle events. A National Honor Society Member and Valedictorian at John Carroll, Amelia is excited to combine the rigors of elite-level college swimming with her academic prowess. Welcome to Liberty, Amelia!”

Arielle Arnett

Previous School: Oakland University

Hometown: Tipp City, Ohio

High School: Tippecanoe High School

High School Coach: Karl Stanberry

Club: Dayton Raiders Swim Club

Club Coach: Kevin Weldon and Meghan Olson

Intended Major: Sports Psychology

Honors and Highlights:

Placed second at Ohio High School State Meet senior year of high school

Qualified for NCSA Swim Meet junior and senior year in 500 free and 200 free

Finalist in 500 at Summer NCSA Swim Meet

Holds LCM club record in 400 free and 1650 free

Member of National Honor Society

Best Times: 200 Free: 1:53.14; 500 Free: 4:57.07; 1650 Free: 17:11.81

Quote from Arnett: “I chose Liberty because of the energetic coaching staff, loving and hard-working team environment and the great academics that made Liberty feel like the perfect university to for me to grow and excel. I can’t wait to enjoy a beautiful campus and top notch facilities as a student-athlete. Go Flames!”

Quote from Shellenberger: “Hailing from one of the best club programs in the state of Ohio in the Dayton Raiders and coach Kevin Weldon, we are thrilled that Arielle chose to continue her academic and athletic career at Liberty. Arielle provides an immediate boost to our distance crew, and enters our program with a top-8 CCSA time in the mile. With our unique training here at Liberty, her best days are ahead, and as an added boost, Arielle enjoys LCM training as well. A perfect fit for Liberty, we recruited Arielle out of high school, and we are proud that when it came time to find a new home, Liberty was the first school on her list. Welcome home, Arielle!

Shelby Haines

Hometown: Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

High School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

High School Coach: Billy Gilbert

Club: Pleasant Prairie Patriots

Club Coach: Dave Dorak

Intended Major: Undecided

Honors and Highlights:

LCM 100 back State Champion

Three 100 back 6th place finishes at WIAA D1 State Championships

2016 & 2017 Academic All-State

100 back All-State 2015, 2016

100 fly All-State 2016

4x SEC Conference Champion and Sectional Champion

National Honor Society

Best Times: 50 Free: 24.30; 100 Free: 52.55; 100 Back: 56.17; 200 Back: 2:02.11; 100 Fly: 56.77

Quote from Haines: “I chose Liberty because I am confident I will be able to thrive due to all of the support from the coaches, faculty and kind-hearted girls on the team. The facilities are wonderful, especially the brand new state-of-the-art pool! When I stepped on campus I felt immediately at home and thanks to Coach Jake and Jessica, I will be able to continue my faith, education, and athletic career at such an astounding university! Go Flames!!”

Quote from Shellenberger: “Shelby continues our recruiting success up north, as she is our second Wisconsin signee in as many years. Dave Dorak and Billy Gilbert have done a phenomenal job preparing her for the rigors of elite-level Division I swimming, and her formidable underwaters will aid in her success at the college level. Shelby will provide immediate depth in the sprint and stroke events, and will challenge for relay spots during her time here at LU. A perfect fit for Liberty, Shelby is a tremendous culture fit for our program, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Flames family!”

Cailin Carroll

Hometown: Midlothian, Va.

High School: Manchester High School

High School Coach: Linda Haer

Club: Quest Swimming

Club Coach: Dudley Duncan and John Smithson

Intended Major: Family and Consumer Sciences/ Event Planning

Honors and Highlights:

Currently holds nine high school swimming records

Two-time high school team MVP

First team captain for Quest Swimming

Best Times: 50 Free: 24.44; 100 Free: 53.11; 200 Free: 1:53.66; 100 Breast: 1:06.43; 200 Breast: 2:23.49

Quote from Carroll: “I am excited to further my academic career while swimming for Liberty University while learning the word of the Lord. Joshua 1:9 – Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go!”

Quote from Shellenberger: “Cailin was a part of the Liberty family before she ever stepped foot on our campus. She is excited to continue the family legacy of student-athletes here at Liberty, as her uncle, aunt, and father all ran track for the Flames. A sprint freestyle and breaststroker, Cailin will provide immediate depth in those events, and will provide sprint relay depth as well. Hailing from nearby Richmond and our second ever recruit from Quest Swimming, her coaches Dudley and John are excited see her at Liberty, and we are looking forward to her arrival this fall!”

Ashley Sennett

Hometown: Lynchburg, Va.

High School: Brookville High School

Club: Lynchburg YMCA

Club Coach: Ryan Woodruff

Intended Major: Physical Therapy

Honors and Highlights:

2015 Conference 30 Female Swimmer of the Year

2015 5th place finisher in 3A State 500 free

2016 3rd place finisher in 3A State 100 backstroke

2016 3rd place finisher in 3A State 500 free

2016 Short Course YMCA National qualifier

2016 Long Course YMCA National qualifier

Best Times: 500 Free: 5:07.02; 1650 Free: 17:44.81; 200 Back: 2:05.73

Quote from Sennett: “I am so excited to be joining the Liberty Swim and Dive team next year. I am beyond thankful for this opportunity to continue swimming and start my college career at Liberty University.”

Quote from Shellenberger: “Ashley joins current senior Ashley Mauzy as our second ever recruit from here in Lynchburg and the Lynchburg YMCA, and we are thrilled to welcome Ashley to The Mountain. No stranger to LU athletics, Ashley’s father served as an athletic trainer for the Flames, and her mother currently works in our athletic department as our business manager. A distance specialist, Ashley will make an immediate impact in dual meets in the 500 and 1000, and also adds the mile and 200 back to her arsenal. Ryan Woodruff quickly built a strong program at LY since his arrival three years ago, and he prepares his student-athletes well for success at the college level. We are thrilled that Ashley chose to stay home and help continue to build our program here at Liberty!”